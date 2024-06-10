SouthState Welcomes Slate of Seven Georgia Bankers

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has announced the addition of seven new commercial and private bankers in its growing Georgia market.

"With our forward-thinking technology and client-focused approach, SouthState continues to offer our business customers big-bank products with high-touch service. These new additions bring further skill and initiative to their respective markets, and we look forward to their contributions," said Richard Murray, SouthState president.

SouthState Welcomes Slate of 7 Georgia Bankers

Joining the Atlanta market are three commercial bankers:

Michel Odermatt, middle market team lead, comes to SouthState after six years with AIG Investments as a managing director. Odermatt has additional experience with Truist and Credit Suisse First Boston. He received his MBA from Georgia State University.

John Jordan, middle market relationship manager, joins SouthState following several years with Truist. Gaining experience in the areas of relationship manager, commercial card origination, treasury solutions and liquidity management, Jordan was responsible for sustaining existing client relationships and increasing assets through new commercial clients. Jordan received his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and his MBA from Georgia State University.

Will Peter, middle market relationship manager, is a client management professional with 15 years of experience. He's spent the bulk of his career in various roles at Regions in capital markets and commercial banking, most recently as director of corporate finance. He received his bachelor's degree from Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business.

The Atlanta team also welcomes two premier private bankers:

Dudley Stephens is a leader with more than 29 years of experience in new business initiatives and business development. He most recently served as president of Maison de Papier, growing the specialty stationary brand. In the financial sector, Stephens worked at Burke Capital and founded the company's capital markets group and led the Atlanta office for Sandler O'Neill + Partners, focusing on investment banking, and equity sales and trading.

Matt White comes to SouthState after growing his career at Synovus over the course of six years. His previous roles included commercial underwriter, portfolio manager, private wealth associate and private wealth credit specialist. White earned his bachelor's degree from Auburn University.

Joining the Augusta market are two commercial relationship managers:

Chan O'Dell began his financial career in 1998, gaining knowledge and experience through roles in credit underwriting, business banking and commercial banking. Chan received his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Georgia State University. Community involvement includes Leadership Augusta Class of 2012, Leadership Columbia County Executive Forum 2013, Exchange Club of Augusta, and the Augusta Museum of History.

Jason Thornton, formerly of Ameris Bank, brings experience in building portfolios, achieving deposit, loan, and revenue goals, boosting bank name recognition through networking, and developing cross-selling opportunities with other lines of business. He received his bachelor's degree from Augusta State University. A member of Leadership Augusta Class of 2015, Thornton volunteers with Lake Forest Hills Elementary School PTO, Child Enrichment and Broad Street Augusta.

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.