Southwest Airlines And Matador Network Launch Travel Content Partnership Inspired By Southwest Employees' Hometown Heart

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and Matador Network today release the first of a four-episode series called, My City, My Heart: An Insiders' Guide by Southwest Employees. Episode One features Southwest® Flight Attendant Javier, who shares his insider tips to exploring what he loves most about his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The new series will introduce Matador fans and viewers to the Heart of Southwest—its People. Taking a different approach to a destination guide, the series will showcase Employees from four different Frontline work groups, each playing an important role within the Southwest Operation, as they head off the clock and guide viewers through what makes their hometowns special.

"At Southwest, it's the Heart of our People that beats the strongest," said Michelle Agnew, Manager of Brand Partnerships and Entertainment Public Relations for Southwest. "Our Partners at Matador Network showcased the stories of our Employees and brought to life their passion and unique perspective for their city through this inspiring destination content. It's a fitting approach for Southwest to showcase its destinations through the Heart of our Employees in every journey."

"There are so many companies right now seeking partners to help in telling their story—influencers and celebrity endorsements are all the rage," said Ross Borden, Founder and CEO of Matador Network. "We were thrilled that Southwest wanted to partner with us on a different path, one where the brand story is told through the true faces of the Company—their own Employees! The original video series we've created together only reinforces that Southwest has built an amazing Company Culture that translates into happy and engaged Employees, which in turn benefits their Customers and their overall brand."

The series will launch across Matador's digital channels throughout the month of August. Beginning in September, Southwest Customers can view the series onboard WiFi-equipped flights via the custom Southwest Destinations TV Channel found on the carrier's Onboard Entertainment Portal, which features curated videos that highlight cities Southwest serves. The four My City, My Heart episodes will feature: Southwest Flight Attendant Javier in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico; Southwest Provisioning Agent Angie in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee; Southwest Ops Agent Bevin in his hometown of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Southwest First Officer Deidre in her hometown of Denver, Colorado.

In addition to the four episodes showcasing Southwest Employees and their hometowns, Southwest-sponsored editorial content will distribute across Matador Network. The editorial pieces highlight the value of using—not losing—hard-earned vacation days, and perfecting the art of the five-day weekend, offering creative solutions to make your vacation days work even harder for rest and relaxation. This partnership marks the first time the two brands have collaborated to produce high-quality episodic content.

