Customer-Driven Changes Recognized with Award-Winning Satisfaction

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been named #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Economy Passengers in the JD Power 2026 North America Airline Satisfaction StudySM, marking the fifth consecutive year the airline has secured the top ranking.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RANKED FIRST BY JD POWER IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AMONG ECONOMY TRAVELERS FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR.

Earning the highest ranking for five years in a row underscores Southwest's® sustained commitment to its Customers in an increasingly dynamic travel environment, demonstrating the airline's ability to deliver consistent value even as it evolves its product and overall experience to meet changing expectations. This recognition comes as Southwest introduces significant changes designed to better meet Customer needs, reinforcing that the airline's evolution is grounded in listening and delivering what matters most.

The recognition reflects strong performance across critical dimensions evaluated by JD Power—including airline staff, level of trust with airline, and overall satisfaction—reinforcing that Hospitality and a reliable operation remain core differentiators for Southwest.

"Earning the top spot for a fifth consecutive year is a powerful demonstration of the experience our People provide to our Customers," said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Brand Officer. "As we continue to evolve and introduce new enhancements at Southwest, this recognition reflects the consistency, care, and reliability our Employees bring to every Customer interaction, every day."

A Continued Focus on the Customer Experience

Southwest Airlines continues to elevate the Customer experience through purposeful, feedback-driven enhancements designed to offer greater comfort and choice while staying grounded in the Hospitality that defines the brand.

The airline has made recent updates including the introduction of assigned seating, enhancements to the boarding experience, and continued investments in the onboard product.

Southwest recently added Wonderful Pistachios on select flights to welcome Customers in Extra Legroom seats 1 and announced Siete® Mini Grain Free Mexican Wedding Cookies—a Customer‑chosen, better‑for‑you option on select flights arriving June 18 th .

and announced Siete® Mini Grain Free Mexican Wedding Cookies—a Customer‑chosen, better‑for‑you option on select flights arriving June 18 . Southwest's Customers are also benefiting from continued investments in the onboard experience, including free WiFi for Rapid Rewards® members thanks to T-Mobile® 2 , and Starlink debuting first installs this summer with ultra-fast WiFi in the sky.

, and Starlink debuting first installs this summer with ultra-fast WiFi in the sky. Complementing these enhancements, Southwest will be the first airline to introduce Coca-Cola® Cherry Zero Sugar onboard for all Customers as a limited time inflight beverage option starting June 18th offering a refreshing option for Customers celebrating summer travel.

These updates reflect Southwest's focus on listening to Customers and evolving with intention—while staying true to the warmth and reliability that set the airline apart.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline³. By empowering its more than 73,000⁴ People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Customers in Extra Legroom seats will be offered a premium snack (on flights traveling 301 miles or more) and complimentary premium drinks (on flights traveling 251 miles or more). Service may be modified or limited at Southwest's® discretion. Must be 21 or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Alcohol served onboard must be consumed onboard the aircraft. Where available. Available only on WiFi enabled designated aircraft. Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2026.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.