SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOMINEES

DALLAS, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement released today, the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") Board of Directors nominated 14 candidates to stand for election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2024. As previously announced, the Board is excited to nominate Lisa Atherton to join the Board as a new Director. Directors Ron Ricks and John Montford will not stand for reelection.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Ron and John for their long-standing commitment to Southwest Airlines. They both made an immeasurable positive impact on the Board and our Company, and we owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude for their service," said Southwest Airlines Executive Chairman of the Board, Gary Kelly.

If all nominees are elected, the Board will consist of 14 members, a reduction from the current size of 15. "As the Board continues to evolve, it is reasonable to expect the size of the Board to reduce naturally and return closer to historical levels in coming years," said Chair of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Veronica Biggins.

"I add my thanks to Ron and John for their many contributions and service to Southwest Airlines, and I am thrilled Lisa has been nominated to join our Board," said Southwest Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Jordan. "Lisa brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across aviation, defense, and government contracting, combined with her expertise in leading highly complex programs and strategic initiatives. I believe she will be a wonderful addition to our talented Board."

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Southwest Airlines Co. Board of Directors is made up of diverse professionals with a range of leadership experience, including aviation, technology, innovation, business, consumer services, government, and education. The Board strives for diversity in line with Southwest's DEI Commitment in the broadest sense: experience, industry, geography, gender, ethnicity, and race, with the goals of obtaining diverse perspectives and promoting constructive debate. If all nominees are elected to the Board at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, approximately 43 percent of the Board will be ethnically and/or gender diverse. The Board also has invested in a corporate-level membership in the National Association of Corporate Directors—an organization of directors from public, private, and nonprofit organizations who are committed to the highest standard of excellence in board leadership, director development, best practices, and serving as strategic assets for their organizations. To learn more about the Southwest Airlines' Board of Directors, visit the Company's Investor Relations page.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.