SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES REALIGNMENT OF BOARD SIZE

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) today announced that Directors David Cush and Gregg Saretsky have informed the Company that they are stepping off the Board effective Feb. 23, 2026.

"2025 was a year of remarkable transformation at Southwest Airlines, and my sincere thanks go out to both David and Gregg for their valuable contributions and dedicated service on the Board. Their participation came during an important period for the Company and helped Southwest position itself for long-term success," said Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board.

The Company further said that in connection with the departures of Cush and Saretsky, the Board intends to reduce its size from 13 to 11 members.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.