SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BRINGS STARLINK ULTRA-FAST WIFI ONBOARD

The fastest WiFi in the sky takes off on Southwest this summer1

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is taking inflight connectivity to new heights with Starlink. Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink will deliver next-generation WiFi across Southwest's network of 11 countries, allowing Customers to stream, share, and scroll in the sky at lightning-fast speeds.

"Free WiFi has been a huge hit with our Rapid Rewards Members, and we know our Customers expect seamless connectivity across all their devices when they travel," said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer & Brand Officer at Southwest Airlines. "Starlink delivers that at-home experience in the air, giving Customers the ability to stream their favorite shows from any platform, watch live sports, download music, play games, work, and connect with loved ones from takeoff to landing."

The Countdown Begins

Southwest® plans to rapidly integrate Starlink into its fleet. The first Starlink-equipped aircraft enters service this summer, and it will be available on more than 300 aircraft by the end of 2026. This is a major step in the carrier's plan to upgrade all its aircraft with high-speed, low-Earth-orbit satellite technology.

New Connections

Starlink is a constellation of more than 9,000 satellites that orbit close to Earth, delivering reliable, high-speed internet access across the world. This technology supports inflight entertainment with high-definition streaming and live gaming, connection with real-time messaging, and productivity with the ability to collaborate and upload large files in seconds.1

"We're thrilled to deliver a connectivity experience to Southwest Airlines and its Customers that really is similar, if not better, than what you can experience in your own home. Starlink is the future of connected travel, making every journey faster, smoother, and infinitely more enjoyable," said Jason Fritch, Vice President of Starlink Enterprise Sales at SpaceX.

Leveling Up the Cabin Experience

Southwest is the largest US airline to offer access to free WiFi fleetwide to its loyalty members, thanks to T-Mobile®2. Launching Starlink's fastest WiFi in the sky is just one of many ways the airline is doing more to elevate the cabin experience, including:

Offering more choice and comfort with assigned and premium seating.

Updating the cabin design with new aircraft seats made by RECARO.

Installing in-seat power at every seat, larger overhead bins, and seatbacks with a personal electronic device holder.

Launching the Extra Legroom experience 3 with enhanced snack options 4 .

with enhanced snack options . Optimizing the boarding process and offering earlier boarding to Customers sitting in Extra Legroom seats, tier members, Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers, and Companion Pass® holders.5

Want even more from Southwest?

Join Rapid Rewards to unlock free WiFi, tier benefits, and points by flying or spending with eligible partners. Members can purchase points to earn a reward to book their favorite destination or a new Southwest route. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply at Southwest.com/rrterms.

ABOUT STARLINK

Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 118 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.6 By empowering its more than 72,0007 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

1 Based on independent Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data from Q1 2025. 2 Where available. Available on WiFi-enabled designated aircraft. 3 Up to five additional inches of extra legroom compared to Standard and Preferred seats. Seat pitch will vary by aircraft type. 4 Excluding Hawaii interisland flights, complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and snacks are served on select flights 251 miles or more. Extra legroom customers receive complimentary premium drinks on select flights 251 miles or more and complimentary premium snacks on select flights 301 miles or more. Service may also be limited at the discretion of Southwest Airlines®. Alcohol purchased onboard must be consumed onboard. You must be 21 years or older to drink alcoholic beverages. 5 Boarding group is based on the seat type and location in the cabin. The seats included in the fare bundle are based on availability. Our Rapid Rewards® A-List Preferred Members will board in Groups 1 or 2, and our A-List Members and Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers will board no later than Group 5. 6 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025 7 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of Dec. 31, 2025

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.