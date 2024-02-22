SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH TWU 555

News provided by

Southwest Airlines Co.

22 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Transport Workers Union Local 555 (TWU 555) today reached a Tentative Agreement for a new labor contract. TWU 555 represents nearly 18,000 Southwest Airlines® Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents.

"Our Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents help us deliver the Southwest experience to our Customers—from welcoming Customers as they board our planes, to handling all of the bags, to restocking aircraft galleys, to moving millions of pounds of cargo each year," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "This agreement rewards them for their hard work, and I'm grateful for the dedication shown by both negotiating committees as they worked to reach this agreement."

TWU 555 will communicate details directly to its members about the agreement and the voting timeline. Since October 2022, nine Southwest® workgroups have ratified new agreements, and the contract status for all workgroups is available on SWAMedia.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 75,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021
2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees     
31973-2019 annual profitability     

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Also from this source

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RETURNS AS OFFICIAL AIRLINE OF LUCK REUNION AND ANNOUNCES ARTIST ON THE RISE FINALISTS

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RETURNS AS OFFICIAL AIRLINE OF LUCK REUNION AND ANNOUNCES ARTIST ON THE RISE FINALISTS

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) returns as the Official Airline of Luck Reunion, an exclusive music festival held at Willie Nelson's "Luck, TX,"...
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES EXPANDED TECHNICAL OPERATIONS FACILITY IN PHOENIX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES EXPANDED TECHNICAL OPERATIONS FACILITY IN PHOENIX

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is celebrating the completion of a multi-year, $100 million project, which nearly doubles the size of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.