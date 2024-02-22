SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH TWU 555

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Transport Workers Union Local 555 (TWU 555) today reached a Tentative Agreement for a new labor contract. TWU 555 represents nearly 18,000 Southwest Airlines® Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents.

"Our Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents help us deliver the Southwest experience to our Customers—from welcoming Customers as they board our planes, to handling all of the bags, to restocking aircraft galleys, to moving millions of pounds of cargo each year," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "This agreement rewards them for their hard work, and I'm grateful for the dedication shown by both negotiating committees as they worked to reach this agreement."

TWU 555 will communicate details directly to its members about the agreement and the voting timeline. Since October 2022, nine Southwest® workgroups have ratified new agreements, and the contract status for all workgroups is available on SWAMedia.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 75,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.