Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through June 6, 2020, With Nonstop Service To Link Hawaii And San Diego Now On-Sale, Purchase Today One-Way For As Low As $129

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended its flight schedule through early June 2020, putting two destinations in Hawaii within quicker reach for the carrier's San Diego Customers.

Aloha, Soon Diego!

Once daily service between San Diego and Kahului on Maui begins April 14, 2020

Once daily service between San Diego and Honolulu on Oahu begins April 20, 2020

In celebration of new nonstop service between San Diego and the Hawaiian Islands, Southwest is offering fares as low as $129 each way on both routes listed above, on certain days of week, for travel between April 14 (for Maui service) and June 4, 2020, and for Honolulu service between April 20 and June 4, 2020. This fare is available for purchase through 11:59 P.M. Pacific Daylight Time today, Oct. 30, 2019. Seats are limited and certain blackout dates apply. (Please see complete fare rules below.)

"We're grateful for the steadfast loyalty of our San Diego Customers and we're adding a Southwest heading to their compass of nonstop options," said Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer for Southwest Airlines.

Additional interisland service is also part of today's flight schedule announcement. Beginning April 14, 2020, Southwest will offer six flights daily in each direction on interisland service between Honolulu and Kahului, an increase from the current offering of four flights directionally.

Inclusive of today's announcements, Southwest will offer 28 flights daily between California and the Islands, and 38 departures a day on interisland service. (See below for a full view of Southwest Airlines' service for Hawaii.)

More for Merrie Monarch Festival

During the 2020 Merrie Monarch festival--a world-famous celebration of Hawaiian culture, art, music, and hula that unites people from across the Islands in Hilo--Southwest will offer additional service between Honolulu and Hilo with a total six flights each way daily from Wed., April 15, through Sat., April 18, 2020, and seven flights each way on Sun., April 19, 2020.

"This additional service not only will allow more locals to travel for the festival while experiencing our unique combination of value and hospitality, it highlights our commitment to serve the communities of the Islands in a way that delivers on our purpose of connecting people to what's important in their lives," Watterson said.

In celebration of new and additional service among the Islands, Southwest also is offering interisland travel in select markets for as low as $29 one-way from Nov. 11, 2019 through March 4, 2020. This fare is available today through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Nov. 4, 2019, for travel on certain days of week with a 21-day advance purchase. Seats are limited and certain blackout dates apply. (Please see complete fare sale rules below.)

More Springtime Travel Options

Next spring, travelers will have more options for travel to and from Baltimore/Washington (BWI). The carrier will add 17 additional departures from BWI on established and popular routes, giving Customers nearly 240 departures a day.

The carrier also is augmenting nonstop service between Lubbock and Houston, as well as Amarillo and Houston. Both markets currently operate nonstop only on Sundays and become a nonstop option on weekdays in mid-April 2020.

Seasonal Service Resumes

Additionally, Southwest announced today the return of several seasonal routes:

Daily service begins April 14, 2020 between:

Boston and Austin

Boston and Dallas

Weekend service begins April 18, 2020 between:

Denver and Charleston, SC

Denver and Norfolk, VA

Saturday service begins April 18, 2020 between:

Albuquerque and Orlando

Rochester, NY and Ft. Lauderdale

Kansas City, MO and Pensacola, Fla.

Sunday service begins April 19, 2020 between:

Austin and Indianapolis

Dallas and Cleveland

Southwest also will resume nonstop service seasonally on international routes that operation on Saturdays and Sundays.

Beginning April 18, 2020, fly on weekends nonstop between:

Atlanta and Cancun

Atlanta and Punta Cana

Oakland and Puerto Vallarta

On Saturday April 18, 2020, the carrier also will resume weekly service on Saturdays between New Orleans and Cancun.

All of these flights, part of the carrier's overall schedule of more than 4,300 flights on peak days, are now available to book for travel through June 6, 2020, at Southwest.com .

Summary | Hawaii Daily Schedule (as of end of April 2020):

Today's announcements highlighted in bold

From To OAK (Oakland) HNL (2 daily); OGG (2 daily); KOA (1 daily); LIH (1 daily) SJC (San Jose, Calif.) HNL (1 daily); OGG (1 daily); KOA (1 daily); LIH (1 daily) SMF (Sacramento) HNL (1 daily) ; OGG (1 daily) SAN (San Diego) OGG (1 daily) begins April 14, 2020. HNL (1 daily) begins April 20, 2020.

HNL (Honolulu) OAK (2 daily); SJC (1 daily); SMF (1 daily); SAN (1 daily) begins April 20, 2020. Interisland: OGG (6 daily), & KOA, LIH, ITO (4 daily) OGG (Kahului, Maui) OAK (2 daily); SJC (1 daily); SMF (1 daily); SAN (1 daily) begins April 14, 2020. Interisland: HNL (6 daily) & KOA (1 daily) KOA (Kona, Island of Hawaii) Mainland (2 daily): OAK and SJC Interisland: HNL (4 daily); OGG (1 daily) LIH (Lihue, Kauai) Mainland (2 daily): OAK and SJC Interisland: HNL (4 daily) ITO (Hilo, Island of Hawaii) Interisland: HNL (4 daily)





SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FARE SALE RULES

$129 fare between San Diego and Hawaii: Purchase through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time today, Oct. 30, 2019, for travel on specified days of week through June 4, 2020, (except May 21 and May 25) as follows: San Diego westbound to Hawaii on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays; And, Hawaii eastbound to San Diego on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

$29 Interisland fare: 21-day advance purchase required. Book by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Nov. 4, 2019. Interisland travel at this fare is valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and only on nonstop service offered between Nov. 11, 2019 and March 4, 2020, with the exception of blacked out dates from Nov. 22, 2019 through Dec. 2, 2019, and Dec. 19, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020.

Additional fare sale rules that apply both to the $29 Interisland fare and the $129 fares between San Diego and Hawaii: Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Offered number of seats and available days of week are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and will not be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. When combining fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but without guarantee. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds in any reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

