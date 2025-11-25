THE GOLDEN STATE GROWTH GOES ON: BOOK ON SOUTHWEST TODAY FOR LATE SUMMER 2026

"For more than 25 years, we've served more destinations and carried more Customers than any other airline in California," said Adam Decaire, Senior Vice President Network Planning and Network Operations Control at Southwest Airlines. "New facilities like those in San Diego and Burbank, along with our onboard Customer enhancements, have Southwest positioned to continue offering more for Customers in Southern California and beyond for many years to come."

Shoulder Season is Southwest's Peak Season in San Diego

Southwest Airlines® is continuing to increase its footprint in San Diego with an all-time high of 139 scheduled departures on peak days during August and September 2026. With its continued Customer Experience enhancements both in the air and at SAN's Terminal 1, the airline is connecting its 44th destination to America's Finest City with once-daily service to and from Santa Barbara, California, scheduled to begin Aug. 4, 2026.

Additionally, Southwest® is doubling its daily roundtrip flights between San Diego and Portland, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. The growth on those daily routes is slated to launch Aug. 4, 2026.

Even Greater in Greater LA

Two new connections between California and Hawaii are out for sale with peak-day service between Burbank, California, and Honolulu slated to begin Aug. 4, 2026. The carrier is also adding daily service between Ontario, California, and Honolulu scheduled to begin June 4, 2026.

Southwest, the largest carrier at Long Beach Airport 1, is linking Long Beach with Portland and Seattle with a scheduled launch Aug. 4, 2026. The new service will operate six days per week and marks Southwest's return to service between the Greater Los Angeles area and these Pacific Northwest destinations.

Southwest's schedule – with more than 300 days of flights out for sale – is available for booking through Sept. 30, 2026. The carrier recently debuted its redesigned cabin experience, among other Customer Experience enhancements, including assigned and premium seating, free Wi-Fi for all Rapid Rewards® Members, thanks to T-Mobile®, and adding in-seat power to all its Boeing 737-8 aircraft as the airline works toward in-seat power across its full fleet.

Want even more from Southwest?

Join Rapid Rewards. Rapid Rewards Members earn points by flying or spending with eligible partners. Members can purchase points to earn a reward to book their favorite destination or a new Southwest route. Plus, Members have access to free Wi-Fi2, thanks to T-Mobile, and tier benefits make every journey more enjoyable. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply at Southwest.com/rrterms.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3. By empowering its more than 72,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

1. Based on U.S. Dept of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025 2. Where available. Available on WiFi-enabled designated aircraft. 3. Based on U.S. Dept of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025 4. Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of Sept. 30, 2025

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.