SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE WITH NEW INTERNATIONAL OPTIONS AND MOST-EVER DEPARTURES

Southwest announces enhanced international service from Orlando , subject to governmental approvals

The carrier's published schedule grows to all-time high of 4,526 departures

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended its flight schedule through Aug. 4, 2024, bringing new international service and expansive growth throughout its network. Flights are available for booking at Southwest.com.

Orlando: An International Six Pack

To expand its central Florida route map to more Customers, Southwest Airlines® is adding several nonstop routes to international destinations. Beginning June 4, 2024, Southwest® will launch daily service (subject to requisite governmental approvals) between Orlando, Fla., and:

Cancun, Mexico

Grand Cayman , Cayman Islands

Nassau, Bahamas

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

San José, Costa Rica

These new routes complement existing service from Orlando to Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica. With this service, Cancun is accessible from 17 U.S. markets Southwest serves beginning in June 2024.

From the San Fernando Valley to the Nation

Already the largest carrier serving Burbank, Calif., Southwest is further growing its presence effective June 4, 2024, with daily nonstop service between Burbank and:

Boise, Idaho

Kansas City, Mo.

New Orleans

San Antonio

St. Louis

Springing to the East Coast from Colorado Springs

Effective June 4, 2024, Southwest will offer Customers daily nonstop service between Colorado Springs, Colo., and Baltimore/Washington. With this new route, Southwest opens additional network access to the Northeast and Colorado Springs.

Seasonal Service from Dallas and Nashville

Summer travelers can embark on journeys to cooler climates with seasonal, Saturday-only service between:

Dallas ( Love Field ) and Buffalo / Niagara, N.Y.

and Dallas ( Love Field ) and Fresno, Calif.

and Dallas ( Love Field ) and Providence, R.I.

and Dallas ( Love Field ) and Spokane, Wash.

As Southwest prepares to open its Nashville Flight Crew base in 2024, the carrier is launching seasonal, Saturday-only service from Music City to Bozeman, Mont., and seasonal, Saturday and Sunday service to Grand Rapids, Mich.

A list of all new flights is available on the Southwest Airlines Newsroom.

The carrier's full schedule is available for purchase today at Southwest.com.

