SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE WITH NEW INTERNATIONAL OPTIONS AND MOST-EVER DEPARTURES

Southwest Airlines Co.

26 Oct, 2023

  • Southwest announces enhanced international service from Orlando, subject to governmental approvals
  • The carrier's published schedule grows to all-time high of 4,526 departures

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended its flight schedule through Aug. 4, 2024, bringing new international service and expansive growth throughout its network. Flights are available for booking at Southwest.com.

Orlando: An International Six Pack
To expand its central Florida route map to more Customers, Southwest Airlines® is adding several nonstop routes to international destinations. Beginning June 4, 2024, Southwest® will launch daily service (subject to requisite governmental approvals) between Orlando, Fla., and:

  • Cancun, Mexico
  • Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
  • Nassau, Bahamas
  • Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
  • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • San José, Costa Rica

These new routes complement existing service from Orlando to Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica. With this service, Cancun is accessible from 17 U.S. markets Southwest serves beginning in June 2024.

From the San Fernando Valley to the Nation
Already the largest carrier serving Burbank, Calif., Southwest is further growing its presence effective June 4, 2024, with daily nonstop service between Burbank and:

  • Boise, Idaho
  • Kansas City, Mo.
  • New Orleans
  • San Antonio
  • St. Louis

Springing to the East Coast from Colorado Springs
Effective June 4, 2024, Southwest will offer Customers daily nonstop service between Colorado Springs, Colo., and Baltimore/Washington. With this new route, Southwest opens additional network access to the Northeast and Colorado Springs.

Seasonal Service from Dallas and Nashville
Summer travelers can embark on journeys to cooler climates with seasonal, Saturday-only service between:

  • Dallas (Love Field) and Buffalo/Niagara, N.Y.
  • Dallas (Love Field) and Fresno, Calif.
  • Dallas (Love Field) and Providence, R.I.
  • Dallas (Love Field) and Spokane, Wash.

As Southwest prepares to open its Nashville Flight Crew base in 2024, the carrier is launching seasonal, Saturday-only service from Music City to Bozeman, Mont., and seasonal, Saturday and Sunday service to Grand Rapids, Mich.

A list of all new flights is available on the Southwest Airlines Newsroom.

The carrier's full schedule is available for purchase today at Southwest.com.

About Southwest Airlines Co.
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental sustainability goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.   

1) Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021       
2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees       
3) 1973-2019 annual profitability     

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

