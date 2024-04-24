SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

DALLAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that its Flight Attendants, represented by the Transport Workers Union Local 556, voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement. In addition to industry-leading compensation increases, the new agreement incorporates refined on-call scheduling for Southwest Airlines® Flight Attendants and other quality-of-life enhancements, including Company-paid maternity and parental leaves.

"Our Flight Attendants embody Southwest's legendary Hospitality as they take care of our Customers and keep them safe throughout their travels," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "This agreement rewards our Flight Attendants and includes provisions that strengthen Southwest's operation."

The contract covering nearly 20,000 Southwest® Flight Attendants becomes amendable in 2028.

Since October 2022, 11 union-represented workgroups at the airline have ratified new agreements:

Appearance Technicians

Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives

Dispatchers

Facilities Maintenance Technicians

Flight Attendants

Flight Instructors

Material Specialists

Mechanics and Related Employees

Meteorologists

Pilots

Ramp, Provisioning, Operations, and Cargo Agents

