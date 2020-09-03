Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Miami And Palm Springs, Calif.

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced plans to bring its Customers two new destinations later this year by initiating service year-round to both Miami International Airport (MIA), and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), subject to requisite government approvals.

Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly shared news of the additional service points on the carrier's route map in a weekly video message to the Company's Employees:

"Our service to both of these airports will bring new, relevant options for our core Customers. Gradually, they're rediscovering leisure travel across the country as their own situations allow. Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time. It matches our available fleet with demand for very popular destinations.

Each airport fits our route system exceptionally well. Palm Springs is a great California destination. Southwest has long carried more Customers to, from, and within the Golden State than any other airline. Just as we serve multiple airports in metro areas across the country, South Florida is ripe for another. Miami will complement, and augment, existing South Florida service we have in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Miami already sees some Southwest aircraft on a weekly basis as part of our maintenance program, so adding an ability for our Customers to travel there with us is a win. In both cases, the unmatchable combination of your Hospitality, our low fares, and our Customer friendly policies will make flying to these airports more affordable and attainable. And this is a time when consumers cheer access to the Southwest brand and our great value."

The carrier's initial flight schedule and service profile for each airport will be announced soon; Journalists may download a video message to Employees.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the Company's intent to serve Miami International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current intent and expectations and are not guarantees of future actions. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by them. Factors include, among others, (i) the Company's ability to obtain necessary government approvals and the impact of governmental regulations and other governmental actions related to the Company's operations; (ii) the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall demand for air travel and the Company's related business plans and decisions; (iii) the impact of economic conditions, governmental actions, extreme or severe weather and natural disasters, fears of terrorism or war, actions of competitors, fuel prices, consumer perception, and other factors beyond the Company's control, on consumer behavior and the Company's business decisions, plans, and strategies; (iv) the Company's dependence on third parties; (v) the impact of labor matters on the Company's plans and expectations; and (vi) other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico for a total of 103 airports served.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, facemask requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through at least October 31, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

