SOUTHWEST AIRLINES POPS THE CORK ON SANTA ROSA SERVICE, PAIRED WITH SIP AND SHIP PROGRAM FOR WINE LOVERS STARTING APRIL 24

Travelers can toast to a new destination and fly a case of wine home "on the house"

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) began service in Santa Rosa, California's Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport today. To celebrate the airline's wine country expansion, Southwest® will introduce a new Sip and Ship™ program 1, which will allow Southwest Customers to check one case of wine at no cost from select West Coast locations starting later this month.

"We're excited to open the door to more of California's incredible destinations, especially the stunning wine region of Sonoma County, as we add our 14th airport to our already best-in-industry intra-California service," said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines®. "By adding service to Sonoma County Airport and launching Sip and Ship, we're offering our Customers even more convenience and an opportunity to continuing sipping and savoring their time in wine country."

Plot Your Trip

Southwest's Santa Rosa (Sonoma County), California service is connecting nonstop to San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, and Burbank, California. The San Diego and Las Vegas routes are now operating daily, including two San Diego roundtrips on peak days. Burbank will initially operate five days a week, and Denver will operate on Saturdays.

Pack Your Pinot

Southwest's new Sip and Ship™ program lets Customers bring home the best souvenir from wine country – vino! Each Customer can check one (1) case of wine at no additional charge. Selections should be placed in a standard wine shipping box or wine suitcase that meets checked bag requirements.

As Southwest continues to expand its network, including recent openings in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands; Knoxville, Tennessee, St. Maarten--which also opened today--and Anchorage scheduled to open in May, the airline remains focused on creating more convenient ways for Customers to explore and enjoy new and exciting places. The introduction of Sip and Ship™ complements this growth by adding a Customer benefit for those visiting wine country ensuring every journey with Southwest delivers reliability, flexibility, and a memorable experience—right down to the very last drop.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline2. By empowering its more than 72,0003 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Sip and Ship™ is available on select Southwest® flights to eligible U.S. destinations. Passengers must be 21 years of age or older. One (1) case of wine may be checked at no additional charge, provided it is in the original unopened container with the manufacturer's label and securely packaged in a leak-proof bag with adequate professional packaging designed to fit the proportions of the bottle to prevent breakage. A "case" is defined as a single box or specialized wine suitcase containing up to twelve (12) bottles and weighing no more than fifty (50) pounds. Customers are required to follow the standard sizing policy for checked baggage, which is 62 inches in size (length + width + height). Wheels and handles should be included when measuring. Wine must be checked with a Southwest Customer Service Agent at the ticket counter. The top of the primary shipping container must not be sealed prior to Customer Service Agent inspection at the airport. Wine quantity limitations vary by state. Please check your state's rules for applicable restrictions. Only select flights originating from the above listed states and airports qualify for this offer. Southwest Cargo shipments and flights departing from non‑participating cities are not eligible and standard checked baggage fees will apply. Southwest Airlines® does not accept liability for breakage of liquids or fragile items in checked luggage even if transported in special packaging purchased from Southwest. Offer is subject to change without notice and may not be combined with other baggage fee waivers unless expressly stated. Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025. Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.