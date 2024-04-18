SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES 'THE BIG FLEX': A BOLD NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN SHOWCASING THE CARRIER'S FUN-LOVING PERSONALITY AND FLEXIBLE POLICIES ON EVERY FARE, EVERYWHERE

"In an industry full of growing complexity, Customers want ease and flexibility when they travel, and we pride ourselves on delivering an experience that doesn't nickel and dime Customers with hidden fees," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "The inspiration for 'The Big Flex' is giving Customers the freedom to say yes by connecting them to what's important in their lives with unrivaled flexibility. It's about making a big deal out of something that others might overlook—like getting to check two bags for free, having the freedom to stay an extra day on your trip without worrying about change fees, and using your Rapid Rewards points whenever you want because they don't expire."

"The Big Flex" is centered around stories of Customers who benefit from Southwest's flexible policies and showcases unique ways Customers get more value and a better travel experience when flying on Southwest. "The Big Flex" also features a series of partnerships with online creators to highlight some of the destinations that Southwest serves.

"We're expanding our collaborations with influencers to highlight many of our amazing destinations," said Julia Melle, Director of Brand & Content at Southwest Airlines. "We're excited to invite a new generation of Customers to see what the airline with Heart has to offer."

Additionally, the campaign includes a series of ads specifically created for local markets, demonstrating Southwest's Heart, fun, and flexibility in ways that are authentic to the communities and Customers the airline serves.

Southwest partnered with its agencies Spark Foundry and GSD&M to develop "The Big Flex" theme and creative assets for multiple media platforms.

"With 'The Big Flex' campaign, we're celebrating Southwest's hallmark of freedom and flexibility," said Jay Russell, Chief Creative Officer at GSD&M. "This isn't just advertising; it's embodying Southwest's Spirit and Values for Customers who have always loved the brand and those who will love it in the future."

"The Big Flex" debuts on April 22, with placements across multiple platforms, including streaming services, broadcast and cable TV, social media, and audio platforms.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline5. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 75,0006 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years7 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1 First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply.

2 If a Customer needs to change an upcoming flight itinerary, they'll only pay the difference in fare (if one applies). Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds.

3 Flight credits will be issued as long as the flight is canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Flight credits don't expire and are non-transferable. For travel booked with Rapid Rewards points: starting July 1, 2023 (12:00 a.m. Central Time), for Wanna Get Away or Wanna Get Away Plus reward travel reservations (booked with points): If a Customer does not cancel their reservation at least 10 minutes before the flight's original scheduled departure time, any points used for booking will be forfeited, along with any taxes and fees associated with the Customer's reward travel reservation.

4 All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

5Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

6Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

71973-2019 annual profitability

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.