Southwest Airlines Offers Fall Travel Sale

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has launched a three-day sale offering low fares for fall travel. Customers may take advantage of low domestic fares starting at $49 one-way to select destinations today through June 6, 2019, 11:59 p.m., PST. Seats and days are limited. Blackout dates apply. See full fare rules, terms and conditions below.

Examples of Southwest Airlines' low domestic fares include:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Las Vegas and one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Nashville

one-way nonstop between and and one-way nonstop between and As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Portland, OR and San Diego and one-way nonstop between Kansas City and San Antonio

one-way nonstop between and and one-way nonstop between and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Dallas ( Love Field ) and San Jose, Calif. and one-way nonstop between Washington D.C. (Regan National) and New Orleans

one-way nonstop between and and one-way nonstop between and As low as $129 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and Oakland and one-way nonstop between Boston and St. Louis

Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. and Interisland Hawaii travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas and from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando to Las Vegas is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando and Las Vegas and from Las Vegas to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday - Thursday. International travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Purchase from June 4 through June 6, 2019, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Continental U.S. travel valid August 20 through December 18, 2019. Interisland Hawaii travel valid September 3 through November 2, 2019. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid September 4 through December 5, 2019. International travel valid August 20 through December 11, 2019. Continental U.S. travel blacked out August 30, 2019 and September 2, 2019. Continental U.S. and International travel blacked out November 22 through December 2. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. and Interisland Hawaii travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas and from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando to Las Vegas is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando and Las Vegas and from Las Vegas to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday - Thursday. International travel is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

