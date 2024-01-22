Southwest Airlines Pilots Accept Tentative Agreement

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) announced that members have voted to approve a new contract with Southwest Airlines. With a strong voter turnout of 98.8% voting on the new contract, the pilots accepted the new agreement with 92.73% voting in favor and 7.27% against.

The prior contract became amendable in 2020 and it took more than three and a half years of negotiations to reach a deal that the pilots collectively believed was worthy of the most productive pilots in the industry. This new contract will run through December of 2028. "This has been a long time coming and it is only through the unity of our pilot group that we were able to achieve the gains in this contract," said SWAPA President Captain Casey Murray. "This new CBA will bring our pilots the security and protections that have been long needed."

The agreement includes a date of ratification pay-rate increase of 29.15% followed by 4% raises in 2025, 2026, and 2027, and a 3.25% raise in 2028. It also includes sweeping changes to pilot scheduling, industry-leading maternity and paternity leaves, company-provided disability coverage, increases to retirement, and continued industry-leading Scope protections. "The implementation of this contract will take some time to get right," said Murray. "But we will work with Southwest to make sure that all of the changes that improve our pilots' quality of life take place as quickly as possible. I want to offer a sincere thank you to our pilots for their support and backing over the last few years. You are the reason we got here."

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 11,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Pilots Association