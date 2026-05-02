SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PREPARED TO ASSIST SPIRIT AIRLINES' CUSTOMERS FACING TRAVEL DISRUPTION

DALLAS, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is prepared to assist travelers affected by disruptions related to Spirit Airlines' cessation of operations. Customers holding Spirit reservations may only access special Southwest fares at Southwest ticket counters at their departure airport for eligible routes through 11:59 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 6.

For domestic travel, these fares will be offered for flights where Southwest provides overlapping service, based on ticket mileage:

1-500 miles: $200

501-1,000 miles: $300

1,000+ miles: $400

For international flights, Southwest will also offer discounted rates. In addition, Spirit Customers who hold Spirit Silver or Gold Status can enjoy the benefits of A-List with the airline's status match program.

Southwest looks forward to extending its Hospitality to Spirit customers and offers its heartfelt sympathies to Spirit's employees.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 73,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2026

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.