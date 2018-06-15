Southwest Airlines Ranks Highest In Customer Satisfaction Among Low-Cost Carriers In North America According To J.D. Power

"We've hung our hat on Customer satisfaction for 47 years, and we're world famous for the Hospitality we offer our Customers every year," said Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Airlines. "Being recognized as both low cost and high care by J.D. Power further validates why Southwest stands above the competition. Thank you to our Employees who make Southwest a champion for our Customers every day."

Southwest performed particularly well in all seven factors, but scored highest in the Reservation, Check-in, Boarding/Deplaning/Baggage, Flight Crew, and Cost and Fees factors in this study. High scores were driven in large part by investments made in fleet improvements.

Over the course of the last year Southwest has, among other key milestones, taken delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, announced intent to serve both the Hawaiian Islands and Paine Field in Everett, Wash., unveiled its newest onboard product, iHeart Radio, and earned the top spot in the U.S. Department of Transportation's annual aviation consumer satisfaction ranking for the second year in a row.1

Southwest is among the most honored companies in the world, regularly recognized as a most reputable organization and top employer. Additional recognitions for Southwest in 2018 include Program of the Year for the Rapid Rewards program at the Freddie Awards, and being listed as the only U.S. carrier on the list of 2018 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Awards For Airlines.

1Source: Air Travel Consumer Reports. Rankings based on complaints filed with the Department of Transportation (DOT) per 100,000 passengers enplaned.

In its 47th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 57,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

As launch customer of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in North America, the Company operates the largest fleet in the world of Boeing aircraft, all of which are equipped with satellite-based WiFi. Customers who connect to the WiFi network may use their personal devices to view on-demand movies and television shows, as well as nearly 20 channels of free, live TV.

With a bold new look first unveiled in 2014, Southwest is progressing through a multi-year refresh of its fleet to showcase the carrier's Heart: a new logo, aircraft livery, interior design featuring new seats, Employee-designed uniforms, and an updated airport experience, all of which showcase a dedication of Southwest Employees to connect Customers with what's important in their lives.

From its first flights on June 18, 1971, Southwest Airlines launched an era of unprecedented affordability in air travel described by the U.S. Department of Transportation as "The Southwest Effect," a lowering of fares and increase in passenger traffic wherever the carrier serves. With 45 consecutive years of profitability, Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. The 2017 Southwest Airlines One Report can be found at SouthwestOneReport.com.

