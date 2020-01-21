Southwest Airlines Ranks No. 11 Among FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) today was named to FORTUNE's 2020 list of World's Most Admired Companies®. Southwest ranks No. 11, and has been featured on the list since 2009.

"We are an admired Company because of our People's passion and love for our Customers shows every day through hard work, dedication, and service," said Gary Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Airlines. "We have a great Heart, and our Employees are the soul of Southwest Airlines, and it's wonderful that it all comes together as a great business."

FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation, and asked executives, directors, and security analysts from around the world to rate which companies they admired most. Voters were able to select any company in any industry that ranked in the top 25 percent of last year's survey, along with those that finished in the top 20 percent of their industry.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually. *Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 102 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

