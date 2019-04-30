Southwest Airlines' Rapid Rewards Recognized as Program of the Year and Three Other Top Honors at this Year's Freddie Awards

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co.'s (NYSE: LUV) frequent flyer program, Rapid Rewards®, held onto its title of Best Customer Service for the seventh consecutive year at InsideFlyer Magazine's Freddie Awards. Rapid Rewards was also named Program of the Year for the fourth year in a row.

"We are thrilled to win in four categories at this year's Freddie Awards," said Jonathan Clarkson, Southwest's Managing Director of Loyalty, Partnerships, & Products. "Our Loyalty Program is designed with some of the most flexibility, seat availability, and places to travel. Ensuring the satisfaction of our Customers is at the forefront of any decision we make at Southwest."

Introduced in 1988, the Freddie Awards give voice to the frequent flyer and honors the most respected travel loyalty programs in the world. InsideFlyer Magazine's 30th annual Freddie Awards were held April 25, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

The Rapid Rewards program gives Members the chance to use points to book flights. Through the More Rewards online portal, Members can use their points for a number of purchases such as hotel stays, gift cards and car rentals.

