SOUTHWEST AIRLINES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results:

Fourth quarter net loss of $219 million , or $0.37 loss per diluted share

, or loss per diluted share Fourth quarter net income, excluding special items 1 , of $233 million , or $0.37 per diluted share

, of , or per diluted share Full year net income of $498 million , or $0.81 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Full year net income, excluding special items 1 , of $986 million , or $1.57 per diluted share

, of , or per diluted share Record fourth quarter and full year operating revenues of $6.8 billion and $26.1 billion , respectively

and , respectively Liquidity2 of $12.5 billion , well in excess of debt outstanding of $8.0 billion

Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "2023 was a year of significant progress. We finished the year a much stronger Company thanks to the efforts of our incredible People. We completed a comprehensive winter action plan, restored our network, reached full utilization of our fleet, delivered significant new capabilities for our Customers, and had our best fourth quarter completion factor in more than a decade. And, importantly, we have maintained the strength of our investment grade balance sheet, despite the extraordinary challenges over the past few years. Our quarterly performance was at the better end of our expectations and included fourth quarter and full year records for operating revenues and passengers. We ratified five labor agreements in 2023, and with the successful ratification of an industry-leading contract for our Pilots, we have now ratified a total of nine agreements in just over a year, providing competitive market compensation packages to our outstanding People.

"I am very proud of our many accomplishments in 2023, but we have not yet delivered on our financial targets. As we work urgently to restore our profit margins to historical levels, we believe our 2024 plan provides a line of sight to improve our profitability year-over-year, earn our cost of capital this year, and provide significant progress towards our long-term goal to well exceed our cost of capital. Despite inflationary unit cost pressures from new labor agreements and a planned increase in aircraft maintenance, we plan to counter some of those cost pressures through strategic initiatives and already actioned network adjustments, creating operating margin3 expansion, excluding special items, in 2024. We also expect to make notable progress regaining efficiencies, with planned headcount at the end of 2024 flat to down year-over-year as we slow hiring to levels below attrition. We currently expect to grow our full year 2024 available seat miles roughly 6 percent, year-over-year, all of which is carryover from 2023 network restoration related growth. So, there is no net-new additional capacity in 2024. With the restoration of our network behind us, we plan to meter growth and continue to make adjustments, including capacity adjustments if needed, as we work vigorously to hit our financial targets.

"Our 2024 plan leverages a set of initiatives which, most importantly, includes better aligning the route network to new demand patterns. While it is early in the first quarter, these initiatives are delivering value and we expect them to contribute roughly $1.5 billion in incremental year-over-year pre-tax profits. As a result, we expect double-digit year-over-year operating revenue growth and year-over-year operating margin3 expansion. We expect our current initiatives to continue to deliver beyond 2024, and we are actively working on new initiatives. We will be relentless in executing against our plans to drive financial results while enhancing our great Hospitality and delivering a reliable and more efficient operation."

Guidance and Outlook

The following tables introduce or update selected financial guidance for first quarter and full year 2024, as applicable:

















1Q 2024 Estimation













RASM (a), year-over-year













Up 2.5% to 4.5%













ASMs (b), year-over-year













Up ~10%













Economic fuel costs per gallon1,4













$2.70 to $2.80













Fuel hedging premium expense per gallon













$0.08













Fuel hedging cash settlement gains per gallon













$0.02













ASMs per gallon (fuel efficiency)













79 to 81













CASM-X (c), year-over-year1,5













Up 6% to 7%













Scheduled debt repayments (millions)













~$7













Interest expense (millions)













~$62































2024 Estimation













ASMs (b), year-over-year













Up ~6%













Economic fuel costs per gallon1,4













$2.55 to $2.65













Fuel hedging premium expense per gallon













$0.07













Fuel hedging cash settlement gains per gallon













$0.01













CASM-X (c), year-over-year1,5













Up 6% to 7%













Scheduled debt repayments (millions)













~$29













Interest expense (millions)













~$249













Aircraft (d)













847













Effective tax rate













23% to 24%













Capital spending (billions)













$3.5 to $4.0

















(a) Operating revenue per available seat mile ("RASM" or "unit revenues"). (b) Available seat miles ("ASMs" or "capacity"). The Company's flight schedule is currently published for sale through October 2, 2024. The Company currently expects second quarter 2024 capacity to increase in the range of 8 percent to 10 percent, year-over-year, and third quarter 2024 capacity to increase in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent, year-over-year. (c) Operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing ("CASM-X"). (d) Aircraft on property, end of period. The Company currently plans for approximately 79 Boeing 737 MAX ("MAX") aircraft deliveries and 49 aircraft retirements in 2024, including 45 Boeing 737-700s ("-700") and four Boeing 737-800s ("-800"). The delivery schedule for the 737-7 ("-7") is dependent on the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") issuing required certifications and approvals to The Boeing Company ("Boeing") and the Company. The FAA will ultimately determine the timing of the -7 certification and entry into service, and Boeing may continue to experience supply chain challenges, so the Company offers no assurances that current estimations and timelines will be met.



Revenue Results and Outlook:

Fourth quarter 2023 operating revenues were a fourth quarter record $6.8 billion , a 10.5 percent increase, year-over-year

, a 10.5 percent increase, year-over-year Full year 2023 operating revenues were a record $26.1 billion , a 9.6 percent increase, year-over-year

, a 9.6 percent increase, year-over-year Fourth quarter 2023 RASM decreased 8.9 percent, year-over-year—better than the Company's previous guidance range due to higher-than-expected close-in bookings and continued yield strength

The Company had record fourth quarter and full year 2023 revenue performance due to healthy leisure demand and continued yield strength, especially during the holiday time periods, coupled with record fourth quarter ancillary revenue, loyalty program revenue, and passengers carried. Close-in bookings, including managed business bookings, performed at the better end of expectations in November and December, driving fourth quarter unit revenues to outperform the Company's previous guidance range.

The Company expects first quarter 2024 RASM to increase in the range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent, year-over-year. This increase includes an approximate five point tailwind due to the negative revenue impact incurred in first quarter 2023 associated with the December 2022 operational disruption. Sequentially, the performance represents a healthy improvement driven primarily by network optimization, market share contributions from the Company's Global Distribution System ("GDS") initiative, growth in the Rapid Rewards® loyalty program, and continued strength in overall demand. The network optimization is materially complete with the March 2024 schedule, at which point the Company expects a return to profitability.

After finalizing its 2024 plan, the Company now expects the combination of its network optimization efforts, the continued maturation of its development markets, and the incremental benefit of new and existing strategic initiatives to support 2024 operating margin3 expansion, excluding special items, driven by double-digit operating revenue growth, year-over-year, and lower market jet fuel prices, year-over-year. The Company also believes its 2024 plan provides a line of sight to earn its weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") this year, and provides significant progress towards its long-term goal to consistently achieve after-tax return on invested capital ("ROIC")6 well above the Company's WACC.

Fuel Costs and Outlook:

Fourth quarter 2023 economic fuel costs were $3.00 per gallon 1 —at the lower end of the Company's previous expectations—and included $0.05 per gallon in premium expense and $0.12 per gallon in favorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts

per gallon —at the lower end of the Company's previous expectations—and included per gallon in premium expense and per gallon in favorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts Full year 2023 economic fuel costs were $2.89 per gallon 1 —in line with previous guidance—and included $0.06 per gallon in premium expense and $0.12 per gallon in favorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts

per gallon —in line with previous guidance—and included per gallon in premium expense and per gallon in favorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts Fourth quarter 2023 fuel efficiency improved 4.0 percent, year-over-year, primarily due to more Boeing 737-8 ("-8") aircraft, the Company's most fuel-efficient aircraft, as a percentage of its fleet

As of January 17, 2024 , the fair market value of the Company's fuel derivative contracts settling in 2024 through the end of 2026 was an asset of $252 million

The Company's multi-year fuel hedging program continues to provide insurance against spikes in energy prices. The Company's current fuel derivative contracts contain a combination of instruments based on West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude oil. The economic fuel price per gallon sensitivities4 provided in the table below assume the relationship between Brent crude oil and refined products based on market prices as of January 17, 2024.



Estimated economic fuel price per gallon,

including taxes and fuel hedging premiums

Average Brent Crude Oil

price per barrel 1Q 2024 2024

$60 $2.15 to $2.25 $2.10 to $2.20

$70 $2.50 to $2.60 $2.40 to $2.50

Current market (a) $2.70 to $2.80 $2.55 to $2.65

$80 $2.80 to $2.90 $2.70 to $2.80

$90 $3.10 to $3.20 $3.00 to $3.10

$100 $3.35 to $3.45 $3.25 to $3.35









Fair market value of

fuel derivative contracts settling in period $12 million $86 million

Estimated premium costs $39 million $158 million





(a) Brent crude oil average market prices as of January 17, 2024, were $77 and $76 per barrel for first quarter and full year 2024, respectively.



In addition, the Company is providing its maximum percentage of estimated fuel consumption7 covered by fuel derivative contracts in the following table:













Period



















Maximum fuel hedged percentage (a)











2024



















57 %











2025



















46 %











2026



















18 %



(a) Based on the Company's current available seat mile plans. The Company is currently 60 percent hedged in first quarter 2024, 55 percent hedged in second quarter 2024, and 56 percent hedged in second half 2024.



Non-Fuel Costs and Outlook:

Fourth quarter 2023 operating expenses increased 9.5 percent, year-over-year, to $7.2 billion

Fourth quarter 2023 operating expenses, excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing 1 , decreased 0.7 percent, year-over-year

, decreased 0.7 percent, year-over-year Fourth quarter 2023 CASM-X decreased 18.1 percent, year-over-year, and full year 2023 CASM-X decreased 1.2 percent, year-over-year—both in line with previous expectations

Accrued $118 million of profitsharing expense for 2023 for the benefit of Employees

The Company's fourth quarter 2023 CASM-X decreased 18.1 percent, year-over-year, primarily due to the elevated operating expenses and lower capacity levels in fourth quarter 2022 as a result of the December 2022 operational disruption. This unit cost decrease was partially offset by year-over-year general inflationary cost pressures, including higher labor rates for all Employee workgroups, as well as the timing of planned maintenance expenses.

The Company's fourth quarter 2023 results included an approximate $426 million operating expense driven by an increase in the ratification bonus for Pilots as part of the new contract with the Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association ("SWAPA"). The $426 million change in estimate relates to prior periods and was, therefore, treated as a special item in the Company's fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP financial results. Of the $426 million change in estimate, $54 million relates to first quarter 2023, $24 million relates to second quarter 2023, $30 million relates to third quarter 2023, and the remaining $318 million relates to periods prior to 2023. As a result, only the $318 million relating to periods prior to 2023 was treated as a special item in the Company's full year 2023 Non-GAAP financial results. The change in estimate recorded in fourth quarter 2023 represents the Company's best current estimate with regards to the final ratification bonus that is due to be paid to each eligible Pilot, as determined as of the agreement ratification date of January 22, 2024. The process to determine the exact amount due to each Pilot, which must also be reconciled with and approved by SWAPA, is complex as it takes into account items that are inherently difficult to estimate. Therefore, the amount is subject to change.

Full year 2023 net interest income, which is included in Other expenses (income), increased $431 million, year-over-year, primarily due to a $366 million increase in interest income driven by higher interest rates, coupled with an $81 million decrease in interest expense driven by various debt repurchases and repayments throughout 2022.

The Company's 2023 effective tax rate was 26.3 percent, approximately three points higher than the Company's expectations primarily due to the tax impact of the settlement reached with the Department of Transportation ("DOT") regarding the December 2022 operational disruption. The Company currently estimates its 2024 effective tax rate to be in the range of 23 percent to 24 percent.

The Company currently expects its first quarter 2024 CASM-X to increase in the range of 6 percent to 7 percent, year-over-year. Approximately three to four points of the increase are driven by higher 2024 market wage rate accruals for Employee workgroups with open agreements and for overall 2024 labor cost increases, including the wage rate increases and agreed-upon work rule changes associated with the recently ratified Pilot contract. The majority of the remaining increase is driven by year-over-year pressure from maintenance expenses.

Furthermore, the Company currently expects similar cost pressures throughout the year, driving 2024 CASM-X to increase in the range of 6 percent to 7 percent, year-over-year. Specifically, the Company expects approximately four to five points of the increase to be driven by higher year-over-year labor costs, and approximately two points of the increase to be driven by higher year-over-year maintenance expenses. Progressing through the year, the Company's focus will be on regaining efficiencies to help counter inflationary cost pressures. To this end, the Company plans to end the year with headcount in the range of flat to down on a year-over-year basis.

Capacity, Fleet, and Capital Spending:

The Company's fourth quarter 2023 capacity increased 21.4 percent, and full year 2023 capacity increased 14.7 percent, both year-over-year. The Company's flight schedule is currently published for sale through October 2, 2024. In light of the Company's efforts to finalize its 2024 plans and moderate capacity growth, the Company now expects first quarter 2024 capacity to increase approximately 10 percent; second quarter 2024 capacity to increase in the range of 8 percent to 10 percent; third quarter 2024 capacity to increase in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent; and full year 2024 capacity to increase approximately 6 percent, all year-over-year. Planned ASM growth in the second half of the year is driven by an expected increase in average aircraft trip stage length with both seats and trips flown expected to be down, year-over-year, in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. The Company continues to plan for capacity growth beyond 2024 in the low- to mid-single-digits, year-over-year. However, the Company will continue to evaluate plans based on progress made against its long-term financial goals.

The Company received 17 -8 aircraft during fourth quarter 2023, including one more -8 aircraft delivery than previously planned, for a total of 86 -8 aircraft deliveries in 2023, compared with previous guidance of 85 -8 aircraft. The Company ended 2023 with 817 aircraft, which reflected 39 -700 aircraft retirements, compared with its previous guidance of 41 retirements, due to shifting two -700 retirements into 2024.

The Company is currently planning for approximately 79 MAX aircraft deliveries in 2024, which differs from its contractual order book displayed in the table below due to Boeing's continued supply chain challenges and the current status of the -7 certification. The Company plans to retire approximately 49 aircraft, including 45 -700s and four -800s, ending 2024 with roughly 847 aircraft in its fleet. The Company's current capacity plans do not assume placing the -7 in service this year and is subject to Boeing's production capability.

The Company's full year 2023 capital expenditures were $3.5 billion, in line with the Company's previous guidance. The Company estimates its 2024 capital spending to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $4.0 billion, which includes approximately $2.2 billion in aircraft capital spending and $1.6 billion in non-aircraft capital spending. Including both capital spending and operating expense budgets, the Company currently expects to spend approximately $1.7 billion in 2024 on technology investments, upgrades, and system maintenance. The Company currently estimates its average annual capital spending to be approximately $4 billion through 2027 and will continue to evaluate this level of capital spending based on the Company's performance compared with its long-term financial goals.

Since the previous financial results release on October 26, 2023, the Company exercised eight -7 options for delivery in 2025. Additionally, the Company accelerated one 2024 -8 firm order into 2023, converted and shifted three 2025 -7 firm orders to three 2024 -8 firm orders, and shifted an additional three 2025 -8 firm orders into 2024, resulting in 85 2024 contractual MAX aircraft deliveries (27 -7s and 58 -8s). The following tables provide further information regarding the Company's contractual order book and compare its contractual order book as of January 25, 2024, with its previous order book as of October 26, 2023.

Current 737 Contractual Order Book as of January 25, 2024:













The Boeing Company





-7 Firm Orders

-8 Firm Orders

-7 or -8 Options

Total

2024 27

58

—

85 (c) 2025 59

—

15

74

2026 59

—

26

85

2027 19

46

25

90

2028 15

50

25

90

2029 38

34

18

90

2030 45

—

45

90

2031 45

—

45

90



307 (a) 188 (b) 199

694





(a) The delivery timing for the -7 is dependent on the FAA issuing required certifications and approvals to Boeing and the Company. The FAA will ultimately determine the timing of the -7 certification and entry into service, and the Company therefore offers no assurances that current estimations and timelines are correct. (b) The Company has flexibility to designate firm orders or options as -7s or -8s, upon written advance notification as stated in the contract. (c) The Company currently plans for approximately 79 MAX aircraft deliveries in 2024.



Previous 737 Order Book as of October 26, 2023 (a):











The Boeing Company







-7 Firm Orders

-8 Firm Orders

-7 or -8 Options

Total

2023 —

85

—

85

2024 27

53

—

80

2025 54

3

23

80

2026 59

—

26

85

2027 19

46

25

90

2028 15

50

25

90

2029 38

34

18

90

2030 45

—

45

90

2031 45

—

45

90



302

271

207

780





(a) The 'Previous 737 Order Book' is for reference and comparative purposes only. It should no longer be relied upon. See 'Current 737 Contractual Order Book' for the Company's current aircraft order book.



Liquidity and Capital Deployment:

The Company ended 2023 with $11.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and a fully available revolving credit line of $1.0 billion

in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and a fully available revolving credit line of The Company continues to have a large base of unencumbered assets with a net book value of approximately $17.3 billion , including $14.5 billion in aircraft value and $2.8 billion in non-aircraft assets such as spare engines, ground equipment, and real estate

, including in aircraft value and in non-aircraft assets such as spare engines, ground equipment, and real estate The Company had a net cash position 8 of $3.5 billion , and adjusted debt to invested capital ("leverage") 9 of 46 percent as of December 31, 2023

of , and adjusted debt to invested capital ("leverage") of 46 percent as of The Company returned $428 million to its Shareholders through the payment of dividends during 2023

to its Shareholders through the payment of dividends during 2023 The Company paid $85 million during 2023 to retire debt and finance lease obligations, including the retirement of $53 million in principal related to lease buyout transactions and $32 million related to scheduled lease payments

Awards and Recognitions:

Named to FORTUNE's list of World's Most Admired® Companies; ranked #23 overall and #3 on the airline industry list

Received the 2023 Freddie Awards title of Best Customer Service (Airline): Southwest Rapid Rewards™

Recognized for providing the Best Loyalty Credit Card by the 2023 Freddie Awards for the Southwest Rapid Rewards™ Premier Credit Card

Named the #2 domestic airline by the 2023 Elliot Readers' Choice Awards

Ranked #2 on the Business Travel News (BTN) 2023 Airline Survey; only carrier on the survey to receive an increased total score two years in a row

Named to Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for the 14th consecutive year

Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women

Designated a 2023 Military Friendly Company by Viqtory

Designated one of the 25 Best Companies for Latinos to Work 2023 by Latino Leaders Magazine

Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion after achieving a top score on Disability:IN's 2023 Disability Equality Index

Named a 2023 Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, and Leadership ("SEAL") Business Awards winner in the Environmental Initiative category for the Company's investment in SAFFiRE Renewables, LLC

Recognized in D CEO Magazine 2023 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards in the Sustainability Leadership category

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG):

Published the Company's annual corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability report—the Southwest Airlines One Report—a comprehensive, integrated report that includes information on the Company's Citizenship efforts and key topics including People, Performance, and Planet, along with reporting guided by the Global Reporting Initiatives ("GRI") Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UNSDG"), and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") frameworks

Published the Southwest Airlines Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion ("DEI") Report, a companion piece to the One Report. This comprehensive report is focused on the Company's current DEI priorities and path forward

Announced an updated sustainability strategy, Nonstop to Net Zero, and new environmental sustainability goals on the Company's path toward net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Announced an offtake agreement with USA BioEnergy, LLC, for up to 680 million gallons of neat sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF")

BioEnergy, LLC, for up to 680 million gallons of neat sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") Launched a new tool enabling eligible corporate Customers to support the growth of SAF through Southwest Business Assist™

Published a Supplier Code of Conduct and began integrating sustainability questions in the Company's request for proposal process with its suppliers

Began partnering with EcoVadis, a sustainability ratings platform for global supply chains, to increase the transparency and measure the impact of the Company's supply chain

Awarded 17 scholarships for a total commitment of $290,000 over four years to the 2023 Southwest Airlines Scholarship Program recipients

over four years to the 2023 Southwest Airlines Scholarship Program recipients Awarded 185 students four round trip tickets through the ¡Lánzate!/Take Off! Higher Education Travel Award Program to stay connected with their loved ones and community while pursuing higher education

Announced collaboration with Boeing, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ("NASA"), and other U.S. airlines to advise the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator ("SFD") project and development of the X-66A research aircraft

Celebrated the 25th anniversary of the award-winning Adopt-A-Pilot® Program. This program has inspired thousands of fifth graders through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics ("STEM")-centered activities, connecting Southwest Pilots with classrooms to engage students in aviation-related lessons

Announced Baylor University , Louisiana Tech , Middle Tennessee State University , and Oklahoma State University as university partners and Clay Lacy and Thrive Aviation as program partners in the airline's First Officer development and recruitment program: Destination 225º

, , , and as university partners and and Thrive Aviation as program partners in the airline's First Officer development and recruitment program: Destination 225º Visit southwest.com/citizenship for more details about the Company's ongoing ESG efforts

Footnotes

1See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information on special items. In addition, information regarding special items and economic results is included in the accompanying table Reconciliation of Reported Amounts to Non-GAAP Items (also referred to as "excluding special items").

2Includes $11.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and a fully available revolving credit line of $1.0 billion.

3Operating margin, excluding special items, is calculated as operating income, excluding special items, divided by operating revenues. Projections do not reflect the potential impact of special items because the Company cannot reliably predict or estimate those items or expenses or their impact to its financial statements in future periods. Accordingly, the Company believes reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures for these projected results is not meaningful or available without unreasonable effort.

4Based on the Company's existing fuel derivative contracts and market prices as of January 17, 2024, first quarter and full year 2024 economic fuel costs per gallon are estimated to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 and $2.55 to $2.65, respectively. Economic fuel cost projections do not reflect the potential impact of special items because the Company cannot reliably predict or estimate the hedge accounting impact associated with the volatility of the energy markets, or the impact to its financial statements in future periods. Accordingly, the Company believes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures for projected results is not meaningful or available without unreasonable effort. See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

5Projections do not reflect the potential impact of fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing because the Company cannot reliably predict or estimate those items or expenses or their impact to its financial statements in future periods, especially considering the significant volatility of the fuel and oil expense line item. Accordingly, the Company believes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures for these projected results is not meaningful or available without unreasonable effort.

6See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information on ROIC. In addition, information regarding ROIC and economic results is included in the accompanying table Non-GAAP Return on Invested Capital (ROIC).

7The Company's maximum fuel hedged percentage is calculated using the maximum number of gallons that are covered by derivative contracts divided by the Company's estimate of total fuel gallons to be consumed for each respective period. The Company's maximum number of gallons that are covered by derivative contracts may be at different strike prices and at strike prices materially higher than the current market prices. The volume of gallons covered by derivative contracts that ultimately get exercised in any given period may vary significantly from the volumes used to calculate the Company's maximum fuel hedged percentages, as market prices and the Company's fuel consumption fluctuate.

8Net cash position is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, less the sum of short-term and long-term debt.

9See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation of the Company's leverage calculation.

Southwest Airlines Co. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three months ended





Year ended





December 31,





December 31,





2023

2022

Percent Change

2023

2022

Percent Change OPERATING REVENUES:





















Passenger $ 6,211

$ 5,541

12.1

$ 23,637

$ 21,408

10.4 Freight 44

43

2.3

175

177

(1.1) Other 567

588

(3.6)

2,279

2,229

2.2 Total operating revenues 6,822

6,172

10.5

26,091

23,814

9.6























OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Salaries, wages, and benefits 3,118

2,605

19.7

11,109

9,376

18.5 Fuel and oil 1,703

1,585

7.4

6,217

5,975

4.1 Maintenance materials and repairs 351

228

53.9

1,188

852

39.4 Landing fees and airport rentals 465

380

22.4

1,789

1,508

18.6 Depreciation and amortization 415

367

13.1

1,522

1,351

12.7 Other operating expenses 1,131

1,393

(18.8)

3,999

3,735

7.1 Total operating expenses 7,183

6,558

9.5

25,824

22,797

13.3























OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (361)

(386)

(6.5)

267

1,017

(73.7)























OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):





















Interest expense 66

68

(2.9)

259

340

(23.8) Capitalized interest (8)

(8)

—

(23)

(39)

(41.0) Interest income (159)

(116)

37.1

(583)

(217)

168.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

1

n.m.

—

193

n.m. Other (gains) losses, net (17)

(45)

(62.2)

(62)

12

n.m. Total other expenses (income) (118)

(100)

18.0

(409)

289

n.m.























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (243)

(286)

(15.0)

676

728

(7.1) PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES (24)

(66)

(63.6)

178

189

(5.8) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (219)

$ (220)

(0.5)

$ 498

$ 539

(7.6)























NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:





















Basic $ (0.37)

$ (0.37)

—

$ 0.84

$ 0.91

(7.7) Diluted $ (0.37)

$ (0.37)

—

$ 0.81

$ 0.87

(6.9)























WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:





















Basic 596

594

0.3

595

593

0.3 Diluted 596

594

0.3

640

642

(0.3)

Southwest Airlines Co. Reconciliation of Reported Amounts to Non-GAAP Items (excluding special items) (See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures) (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three months ended





Year ended





December 31,





December 31,





2023

2022

Percent Change

2023

2022

Percent Change Fuel and oil expense, unhedged $ 1,738

$ 1,701





$ 6,346

$ 6,780



Add: Premium cost of fuel contracts designated as hedges 30

26





121

105



Deduct: Fuel hedge gains included in Fuel and oil expense, net (65)

(142)





(250)

(910)



Fuel and oil expense, as reported $ 1,703

$ 1,585





$ 6,217

$ 5,975



Deduct: Fuel hedge contracts settling in the current period, but for which gains were reclassified from AOCI (5)

(28)





(16)

(40)



Deduct: Premium benefit of fuel contracts not designated as hedges —

(14)





—

(28)



Fuel and oil expense, excluding special items (economic) $ 1,698

$ 1,543

10.0

$ 6,201

$ 5,907

5.0























Total operating expenses, as reported $ 7,183

$ 6,558





$ 25,824

$ 22,797



Deduct: TWU 556 Labor contract adjustment (a) —

—





(180)

—



Deduct: SWAPA Labor contract adjustment (b) (426)

—





(318)

—



Deduct: Fuel hedge contracts settling in the current period, but for which gains were reclassified from AOCI (5)

(28)





(16)

(40)



Deduct: Premium benefit of fuel contracts not designated as hedges —

(14)





—

(28)



Deduct: Impairment of long-lived assets —

—





—

(35)



Deduct: DOT settlement (107)

—





(107)

—



Deduct: Litigation settlement —

—





(12)

—



Total operating expenses, excluding special items $ 6,645

$ 6,516

2.0

$ 25,191

$ 22,694

11.0 Deduct: Fuel and oil expense, excluding special items (economic) (1,698)

(1,543)





(6,201)

(5,907)



Operating expenses, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items $ 4,947

$ 4,973

(0.5)

$ 18,990

$ 16,787

13.1 Add (Deduct): Profitsharing expense 41

49





(118)

(127)



Operating expenses, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing $ 4,988

$ 5,022

(0.7)

$ 18,872

$ 16,660

13.3























Operating income (loss), as reported $ (361)

$ (386)





$ 267

$ 1,017



Add: TWU 556 contract adjustment (a) —

—





180

—



Add: SWAPA contract adjustment (b) 426

—





318

—



Add: Fuel hedge contracts settling in the current period, but for which gains were reclassified from AOCI 5

28





16

40



Add: Premium benefit of fuel contracts not designated as hedges —

14





—

28



Add: Impairment of long-lived assets —

—





—

35



Add: DOT settlement 107

—





107

—



Add: Litigation settlement —

—





12

—



Operating income (loss), excluding special items $ 177

$ (344)

n.m.

$ 900

$ 1,120

(19.6)























Other (gains) losses, net, as reported $ (17)

$ (45)





$ (62)

$ 12



Add: Mark-to-market impact from fuel contracts settling in current periods (9)

17





17

41



Add: Premium benefit of fuel contracts not designated as hedges —

14





—

28



Add (Deduct): Unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on available for sale securities —

3





4

(4)



Other (gains) losses, net, excluding special items $ (26)

$ (11)

136.4

$ (41)

$ 77

n.m.



































Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported $ (243)

$ (286)





$ 676

$ 728







Add: TWU 556 contract adjustment (a) —

—





180

—







Add: SWAPA contract adjustment (b) 426

—





318

—







Add: Fuel hedge contracts settling in the current period, but for which gains were reclassified from AOCI 5

28





16

40







Add: Impairment of long-lived assets —

—





—

35







Add (Deduct): Mark-to-market impact from fuel contracts settling in current periods 9

(17)





(17)

(41)







Add (Deduct): Unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on available for sale securities —

(3)





(4)

4







Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt —

1





—

193







Add: DOT settlement 107

—





107

—







Add: Litigation settlement —

—





12

—







Income (loss) before income taxes, excluding special items $ 304

$ (277)

n.m.

$ 1,288

$ 959

34.3



























Provision (benefit) for income taxes, as reported $ (24)

$ (66)





$ 178

$ 189







Add: Net income tax impact of fuel and special items (c) 95

15





124

47







Provision (benefit) for income taxes, net, excluding special items $ 71

$ (51)

n.m.

$ 302

$ 236

28.0



























Net income (loss), as reported $ (219)

$ (220)





$ 498

$ 539







Add: TWU 556 contract adjustment (a) —

—





180

—







Add: SWAPA contract adjustment (b) 426

—





318

—







Add: Fuel hedge contracts settling in the current period, but for which gains were reclassified from AOCI 5

28





16

40







Add: Impairment of long-lived assets —

—





—

35







Add (Deduct): Mark-to-market impact from fuel contracts settling in current periods 9

(17)





(17)

(41)







Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt —

1





—

193







Add (Deduct): Unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on available for sale securities —

(3)





(4)

4







Add: DOT settlement 107

—





107

—







Add: Litigation settlement —

—





12

—







Deduct: Net income (loss) tax impact of fuel and special items (c) (95)

(15)





(124)

(47)







Net income (loss), excluding special items $ 233

$ (226)

n.m.

$ 986

$ 723

36.4



























Net income (loss) per share, diluted, as reported $ (0.37)

$ (0.37)





$ 0.81

$ 0.87







Add (Deduct): Impact of special items 0.83

(0.01)





0.96

0.36







Add: Net impact of net income (loss) above from fuel contracts divided by dilutive shares 0.02

0.02





—

—







Deduct: Net income (loss) tax impact of special items (c) (0.14)

(0.02)





(0.20)

(0.07)







Add: GAAP to Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares difference (d) 0.03

—





—

—







Net income (loss) per share, diluted, excluding special items $ 0.37

$ (0.38)

n.m.

$ 1.57

$ 1.16

35.3



























Operating expenses per ASM (cents) ¢ 15.78

¢ 17.49





¢ 15.16

¢ 15.36







Deduct: Impact of special items (8.47)

(8.20)





(7.80)

(0.03)







Add (Deduct): Fuel and oil expense divided by ASMs 3.74

4.23





3.65

(4.03)







Add (Deduct): Profitsharing expense divided by ASMs (0.09)

(0.13)





0.07

(0.08)







Operating expenses per ASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, profitsharing, and special items (cents) ¢ 10.96

¢ 13.39

(18.1)

¢ 11.08

¢ 11.22

(1.2)



(a) Represents changes in estimate related to the contract ratification bonus for the Company's Flight Attendants as part of the tentative agreement reached in October 2023 with the Transport Workers Union 556 ("TWU 556"). The Company began accruing for all of its open labor contracts on April 1, 2022, and this incremental $180 million expense extends the timeframe covered by the ratification bonus to the date the Flight Attendant contract became amendable on November 1, 2018, to compensate for missed wage increases over that time period. The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 include market rate wage accruals for all workgroups with open collective bargaining agreements. See the Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further information. (b) Represents changes in estimate related to the contract ratification bonus for the Company's Pilots as part of the tentative agreement reached in December 2023 with SWAPA. The Company began accruing for all of its open labor contracts on April 1, 2022, and this incremental $426 million expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 represents an increase in retroactive pay associated with wage rates for purposes of calculating the ratification bonus agreed to for Pilots for periods prior to fourth quarter 2023. The Company's consolidated financial results for all periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 had included estimated market rate wage accruals for Pilots, however the tentative agreement includes higher pay rates for those periods in the amounts of $318 million for periods prior to 2023 and $54 million, $24 million, and $30 million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2023, respectively. See the Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further information. (c) Tax amounts for each individual special item are calculated at the Company's effective rate for the applicable period and totaled in this line item. (d) Adjustment related to GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares difference, due to the Company being in a Net loss position on a GAAP basis versus a Net income position on a Non-GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Southwest Airlines Co. Comparative Consolidated Operating Statistics (unaudited)















Three months ended





Year ended





December 31,

Percent

December 31,

Percent

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Revenue passengers carried (000s) 35,983

32,899

9.4

137,279

126,586

8.4 Enplaned passengers (000s) 44,766

40,536

10.4

171,817

156,982

9.5 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (in millions) (a) 35,580

31,303

13.7

136,256

123,843

10.0 Available seat miles (ASMs) (in millions) (b) 45,513

37,490

21.4

170,323

148,467

14.7 Load factor (c) 78.2 %

83.5 %

(5.3) pts.

80.0 %

83.4 %

(3.4) pts. Average length of passenger haul (miles) 989

952

3.9

993

978

1.5 Average aircraft stage length (miles) 739

713

3.6

730

728

0.3 Trips flown 385,291

332,402

15.9

1,459,427

1,298,219

12.4 Seats flown (000s) (d) 61,293

52,000

17.9

231,409

201,913

14.6 Seats per trip (e) 159.1

156.4

1.7

158.6

155.5

2.0 Average passenger fare $ 172.60

$ 168.42

2.5

$ 172.18

$ 169.12

1.8 Passenger revenue yield per RPM (cents) (f) 17.46

17.70

(1.4)

17.35

17.29

0.3 RASM (cents) (g) 14.99

16.46

(8.9)

15.32

16.04

(4.5) PRASM (cents) (h) 13.65

14.78

(7.6)

13.88

14.42

(3.7) CASM (cents) (i) 15.78

17.49

(9.8)

15.16

15.36

(1.3) CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense (cents) 12.04

13.26

(9.2)

11.51

11.33

1.6 CASM, excluding special items (cents) 14.60

17.38

(16.0)

14.79

15.29

(3.3) CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items (cents) 10.87

13.26

(18.0)

11.15

11.31

(1.4) CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense (cents) 10.96

13.39

(18.1)

11.08

11.22

(1.2) Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax (unhedged) $ 3.07

$ 3.50

(12.3)

$ 2.95

$ 3.52

(16.2) Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax $ 3.01

$ 3.27

(8.0)

$ 2.89

$ 3.10

(6.8) Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax (economic) $ 3.00

$ 3.18

(5.7)

$ 2.89

$ 3.07

(5.9) Fuel consumed, in gallons (millions) 565

484

16.7

2,143

1,922

11.5 Active fulltime equivalent Employees 74,806

66,656

12.2

74,806

66,656

12.2 Aircraft at end of period (j) 817

770

6.1

817

770

6.1



(a) A revenue passenger mile is one paying passenger flown one mile. Also referred to as "traffic," which is a measure of demand for a given period. (b) An available seat mile is one seat (empty or full) flown one mile. Also referred to as "capacity," which is a measure of the space available to carry passengers in a given period. (c) Revenue passenger miles divided by available seat miles. (d) Seats flown is calculated using total number of seats available by aircraft type multiplied by the total trips flown by the same aircraft type during a particular period. (e) Seats per trip is calculated by dividing seats flown by trips flown. (f) Calculated as passenger revenue divided by revenue passenger miles. Also referred to as "yield," this is the average cost paid by a paying passenger to fly one mile, which is a measure of revenue production and fares. (g) RASM (unit revenue) - Operating revenue yield per ASM, calculated as operating revenue divided by available seat miles. Also referred to as "operating unit revenues," this is a measure of operating revenue production based on the total available seat miles flown during a particular period. (h) PRASM (Passenger unit revenue) - Passenger revenue yield per ASM, calculated as passenger revenue divided by available seat miles. Also referred to as "passenger unit revenues," this is a measure of passenger revenue production based on the total available seat miles flown during a particular period. (i) CASM (unit costs) - Operating expenses per ASM, calculated as operating expenses divided by available seat miles. Also referred to as "unit costs" or "cost per available seat mile," this is the average cost to fly an aircraft seat (empty or full) one mile, which is a measure of cost efficiencies. (j) Included four Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft in temporary storage as of December 31, 2022.

Southwest Airlines Co. Non-GAAP Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and see note below) (in millions) (unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023

Operating income, as reported $ 267

TWU 556 contract adjustment 180

SWAPA contract adjustment 318

Net impact from fuel contracts 16

DOT settlement 107

Litigation settlement 12

Operating income, non-GAAP $ 900

Net adjustment for aircraft leases (a) 128

Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP (A) $ 1,028







Non-GAAP tax rate (B) 23.5 % (d)





Net operating profit after-tax, NOPAT (A* (1-B) = C) $ 786







Debt, including finance leases (b) $ 8,033

Equity (b) 10,676

Net present value of aircraft operating leases (b) 1,029

Average invested capital $ 19,738

Equity adjustment (c) (168)

Adjusted average invested capital (D) $ 19,570







Non-GAAP ROIC, pre-tax (A/D) 5.3 %







Non-GAAP ROIC, after-tax (C/D) 4.0 %





(a) Net adjustment related to presumption that all aircraft in fleet are owned (i.e., the impact of eliminating aircraft rent expense and replacing with estimated depreciation expense for those same aircraft). The Company makes this adjustment to enhance comparability to other entities that have different capital structures by utilizing alternative financing decisions. (b) Calculated as an average of the five most recent quarter end balances or remaining obligations. The Net present value of aircraft operating leases represents the assumption that all aircraft in the Company's fleet are owned, as it reflects the remaining contractual commitments discounted at the Company's estimated incremental borrowing rate as of the time each individual lease was signed. (c) The Equity adjustment in the denominator adjusts for the cumulative impacts, in Accumulated other comprehensive income and Retained earnings, of gains and/or losses that will settle in future periods, including those associated with the Company's fuel hedges. The current period impact of these gains and/or losses is reflected in the Net impact from fuel contracts in the numerator. (d) The GAAP full year tax rate as of December 31, 2023, was 26.3 percent, and the full year Non-GAAP tax rate was 23.5 percent. See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information.

Southwest Airlines Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (in millions) (unaudited)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,288



$ 9,492

Short-term investments 2,186



2,800

Accounts and other receivables 1,154



1,040

Inventories of parts and supplies, at cost 807



790

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 520



686

Total current assets 13,955



14,808

Property and equipment, at cost:





Flight equipment 26,060



23,725

Ground property and equipment 7,460



6,855

Deposits on flight equipment purchase contracts 236



376

Assets constructed for others 62



28



33,818



30,984

Less allowance for depreciation and amortization 14,443



13,642



19,375



17,342

Goodwill 970



970

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,223



1,394

Other assets 964



855



$ 36,487



$ 35,369

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,862



$ 2,004

Accrued liabilities 3,563



2,043

Current operating lease liabilities 208



225

Air traffic liability 6,551



6,064

Current maturities of long-term debt 29



42

Total current liabilities 12,213



10,378









Long-term debt less current maturities 7,978



8,046

Air traffic liability - noncurrent 1,728



2,186

Deferred income taxes 2,053



1,985

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 985



1,118

Other noncurrent liabilities 981



969

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 888



888

Capital in excess of par value 4,153



4,037

Retained earnings 16,331



16,261

Accumulated other comprehensive income —



344

Treasury stock, at cost (10,823)



(10,843)

Total stockholders' equity 10,549



10,687



$ 36,487



$ 35,369



Southwest Airlines Co. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income (loss) $ (219)

$ (220)

$ 498

$ 539 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 415

367

1,522

1,351 Impairment of long-lived assets —

—

—

35 Unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on available for sale securities —

(3)

(4)

4 Unrealized/realized (gain) loss on fuel derivative instruments 14

(44)

—

(2) Deferred income taxes (42)

32

169

228 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

1

—

193 Changes in certain assets and liabilities:













Accounts and other receivables 316

259

(89)

422 Other assets (14)

(51)

60

(66) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 697

500

1,343

936 Air traffic liability (721)

(175)

29

525 Other liabilities 43

(43)

(137)

(334) Cash collateral provided to derivative counterparties (50)

(28)

(56)

(69) Other, net (14)

(16)

(171)

28 Net cash provided by operating activities 425

579

3,164

3,790















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures (707)

(1,355)

(3,520)

(3,924) Assets constructed for others (11)

(9)

(33)

(22) Purchases of short-term investments (1,623)

(1,379)

(6,970)

(5,592) Proceeds from sales of short-term and other investments 1,677

1,810

7,591

5,792 Net cash used in investing activities (664)

(933)

(2,932)

(3,746)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from Employee stock plans 12

12

48

45 Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (7)

(611)

(85)

(2,437) Payments of cash dividends —

—

(428)

— Proceeds of terminated interest rate derivative instruments 23

—

23

— Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible debt —

—

—

(648) Other, net 2

2

6

8 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 30

(597)

(436)

(3,032)















NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (209)

(951)

(204)

(2,988) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 9,497

10,443

9,492

12,480 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 9,288

$ 9,492

$ 9,288

$ 9,492

NOTE REGARDING USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These GAAP financial statements may include (i) unrealized noncash adjustments and reclassifications, which can be significant, as a result of accounting requirements and elections made under accounting pronouncements relating to derivative instruments and hedging and (ii) other charges and benefits the Company believes are unusual and/or infrequent in nature and thus may make comparisons to its prior or future performance difficult.

As a result, the Company also provides financial information in this release that was not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial information (also referred to as "excluding special items"), including results that it refers to as "economic," which the Company's management utilizes to evaluate its ongoing financial performance and the Company believes provides additional insight to investors as supplemental information to its GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures provided that relate to the Company's performance on an economic fuel cost basis include Fuel and oil expense, non-GAAP; Total operating expenses, non-GAAP; Operating expenses, non-GAAP excluding Fuel and oil expense; Operating expenses, non-GAAP excluding Fuel and oil expense and profitsharing; Operating income (loss), non-GAAP; Other (gains) losses, net, non-GAAP; Income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP; Provision (benefit) for income taxes, net, non-GAAP; Net income (loss), non-GAAP; Net income (loss) per share, diluted, non-GAAP; and Operating expenses per ASM, non-GAAP, excluding Fuel and oil expense and profitsharing (cents). The Company's economic Fuel and oil expense results differ from GAAP results in that they only include the actual cash settlements from fuel hedge contracts - all reflected within Fuel and oil expense in the period of settlement. Thus, Fuel and oil expense on an economic basis has historically been utilized by the Company, as well as some of the other airlines that utilize fuel hedging, as it reflects the Company's actual net cash outlays for fuel during the applicable period, inclusive of settled fuel derivative contracts. Any net premium costs paid related to option contracts that are designated as hedges are reflected as a component of Fuel and oil expense, for both GAAP and non-GAAP (including economic) purposes in the period of contract settlement. The Company believes these economic results provide further insight into the impact of the Company's fuel hedges on its operating performance and liquidity since they exclude the unrealized, noncash adjustments and reclassifications that are recorded in GAAP results in accordance with accounting guidance relating to derivative instruments, and they reflect all cash settlements related to fuel derivative contracts within Fuel and oil expense. This enables the Company's management, as well as investors and analysts, to consistently assess the Company's operating performance on a year-over-year or quarter-over-quarter basis after considering all efforts in place to manage fuel expense. However, because these measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations, and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, the aforementioned measures, as presented, may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Further information on (i) the Company's fuel hedging program, (ii) the requirements of accounting for derivative instruments, and (iii) the causes of hedge ineffectiveness and/or mark-to-market gains or losses from derivative instruments is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings.

The Company's GAAP results in the applicable periods may include other charges or benefits that are also deemed "special items" that the Company believes make its results difficult to compare to prior periods, anticipated future periods, or industry trends. Financial measures identified as non-GAAP (or as excluding special items) have been adjusted to exclude special items. For the periods presented, in addition to the items discussed above, special items include:

Accruals associated with ongoing labor contract negotiations with TWU 556, which represents the Company's Flight Attendants. These amounts accrued in 2023 relate to additional compensation for services performed by Employees outside of this fiscal year; Accruals associated with labor contract negotiations with SWAPA, which represents the Company's Pilots. These amounts accrued during the fourth quarter 2023 and/or for the fiscal year 2023, relate to additional compensation for services performed by Employees outside of those applicable fiscal periods; Noncash impairment charges, primarily associated with adjustments to the salvage values for previously retired airframes; A charge associated with a settlement reached with the Department of Transportation as a result of the Company's December 2022 operational disruption; A charge associated with a tentative litigation settlement regarding certain California state meal-and-rest-break regulations for flight attendants; Unrealized mark-to-market adjustment associated with certain available for sale securities; and Losses associated with the partial extinguishment of the Company's Convertible Notes and early prepayment of debt. Such losses are incurred as a result of opportunistic decisions made by the Company to prepay portions of its debt, most of which was incurred during the pandemic in order to provide liquidity during the prolonged downturn in air travel.

Because management believes special items can distort the trends associated with the Company's ongoing performance as an airline, the Company believes that evaluation of its financial performance can be enhanced by a supplemental presentation of results that exclude the impact of special items in order to enhance consistency and comparativeness with results in prior periods that do not include such items and as a basis for evaluating operating results in future periods. The following measures are often provided, excluding special items, and utilized by the Company's management, analysts, and investors to enhance comparability of year-over-year results, as well as to industry trends: Fuel and oil expense, non-GAAP; Total operating expenses, non-GAAP; Operating expenses, non-GAAP excluding Fuel and oil expense; Operating expenses, non-GAAP excluding Fuel and oil expense and profitsharing; Operating income (loss), non-GAAP; Other (gains) losses, net, non-GAAP; Income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP; Provision (benefit) for income taxes, net, non-GAAP; Net income (loss), non-GAAP; Net income (loss) per share, diluted, non-GAAP; and Operating expenses per ASM, non-GAAP, excluding Fuel and oil expense and profitsharing (cents).

The Company has also provided its calculation of return on invested capital, which is a measure of financial performance used by management to evaluate its investment returns on capital. Return on invested capital is not a substitute for financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP and should not be utilized in place of such GAAP results. Although return on invested capital is not a measure defined by GAAP, it is calculated by the Company, in part, using non-GAAP financial measures. Those non-GAAP financial measures are utilized for the same reasons as those noted above for Net income (loss), non-GAAP and Operating income (loss), non-GAAP. The comparable GAAP measures include charges or benefits that are deemed "special items" that the Company believes make its results difficult to compare to prior periods, anticipated future periods, or industry trends, and the Company's profitability targets and estimates, both internally and externally, are based on non-GAAP results since "special items" cannot be reliably predicted or estimated. The Company believes non-GAAP return on invested capital is a meaningful measure because it quantifies the Company's effectiveness in generating returns relative to the capital it has invested in its business. Although return on invested capital is commonly used as a measure of capital efficiency, definitions of return on invested capital differ; therefore, the Company is providing an explanation of its calculation for non-GAAP return on invested capital in the accompanying reconciliation in order to allow investors to compare and contrast its calculation to the calculations provided by other companies.

The Company has also provided adjusted debt, invested capital, and adjusted debt to invested capital (leverage), which are non-GAAP measures of financial performance. Management believes these supplemental measures can provide a more accurate view of the Company's leverage and risk, since they consider the Company's debt and debt-like obligation profile and capital. Leverage ratios are widely used by investors, analysts, and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies. Although adjusted debt, invested capital, and leverage ratios are commonly-used financial measures, definitions of each differ; therefore, the Company is providing an explanation of its calculations for non-GAAP adjusted debt and adjusted equity in the accompanying reconciliation below in order to allow investors to compare and contrast its calculations to the calculations provided by other companies. Invested capital is adjusted debt plus adjusted equity. Leverage is calculated as adjusted debt divided by invested capital.



December 31, 2023

(in millions)



Current maturities of long-term debt, as reported $ 29

Long-term debt less current maturities, as reported 7,978

Total debt, including finance leases 8,007

Add: Net present value of aircraft operating leases 950

Adjusted debt (A) $ 8,957







Total stockholders' equity, as reported $ 10,549

Deduct: Equity Adjustment (a) 4

Adjusted equity (B) $ 10,545







Invested capital (A+B) $ 19,502







Leverage: Adjusted debt to invested capital (A/(A+B)) 46 %





(a) The Equity adjustment adjusts for the cumulative impacts, in Accumulated other comprehensive income and Retained earnings, of gains and/or losses that will settle in future periods, including those associated with the Company's fuel hedges.

