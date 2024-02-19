SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RETURNS AS OFFICIAL AIRLINE OF LUCK REUNION AND ANNOUNCES ARTIST ON THE RISE FINALISTS

Partnership builds on Southwest's support of up-and-coming creatives

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) returns as the Official Airline of Luck Reunion, an exclusive music festival held at Willie Nelson's "Luck, TX," ranch outside Austin, Texas. Through this partnership, Southwest® is hosting the fifth installment of the signature On The Rise to Luck program, dedicated to supporting up-and-coming artists; offering music fans the opportunity to attend the unique event through a sweepstakes; and engaging with festival attendees by offering surprises and giveaways.

Luck Reunion is a one-day music festival for creating and celebrating the evolution of American and roots music. This year's event takes place on March 14. The continued Southwest Airlines® and Luck partnership marks both brands' commitment to the music community and elevating Artists On The Rise.

"We build connections with our Customers through their passions—like music—and our Luck Reunion partnership provides the perfect opportunity to offer a unique experience they're sure to remember," said Brandy King, Managing Director Communications at Southwest Airlines. "As we introduce Customers to these talented emerging artists, we're providing up-and-coming creatives a lift through our Artist On The Rise program."

"Our partnership with Southwest Airlines allows us to tap into our shared passion for highlighting emerging talent," said Luck Reunion organizers. "We are especially excited to continue the Southwest: On The Rise to Luck program."

Supporting Artists through Southwest: On The Rise to Luck Reunion

Southwest's On The Rise program supports developing artists' careers, including the Luck artist community. More than 80 music acts submitted to participate in the program, with Victoria Bigelow, Lou Hazel, and Jobi Riccio selected as Artist On The Rise finalists. Through Southwest: On The Rise to Luck, music fans are encouraged to visit Southwest's music platform, Southwest.fm, between Feb. 19 and March 1 to learn about these talented musicians through video content and cast their vote, giving one rising artist the chance to perform an opening set on the World Headquarters Stage at Luck Reunion. Southwest will announce the winner of the On The Rise to Luck contest on March 6. This program features emerging talent, including past participants Arcy Drive, Ida Mae, Katie Pruitt, and Thomas Csorba.

Luck Reunion Sweepstakes

For fans looking to attend the highly anticipated music festival, Southwest is hosting a sweepstakes* to award a winner a VIP package that includes round trip air travel, tickets to Potluck and Luck Reunion, hotel accommodations, and a $250 Visa® gift card for ground transportation. Between Feb. 19 and March 1, fans can visit Southwest.fm/luckreunion to learn more and enter for a chance to win.

Southwest Airlines at Luck Reunion

Southwest joined Luck Reunion as an official partner in 2017, and each year, the carrier creates an experience to engage festival attendees and artists. This year, Southwest welcomes its Repurpose with Purpose community partner, Wearsos, to Luck Reunion to provide giveaways made of Southwest's upcycled leather seat coverings. Attendees may also purchase additional Wearsos items.

For more information about Luck Reunion, visit luckpresents.com.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska and Rhode Island) age 21 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of all prizes: $3,800. For complete details and how to enter, see Official Rules. By submitting this entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy. Sponsor: Southwest Airlines Co., 2702 Love Field Drive, Dallas, TX 75235. Enter by March 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

