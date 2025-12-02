SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TEAMS UP WITH CONDOR BRINGING ADDITIONAL TRAVEL OPTIONS ACROSS THE ATLANTIC

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today its new partnership with Condor, a German airline that offers nearly 70 destinations across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas from its hub in Frankfurt. In the United States, Southwest® will serve Condor passengers with domestic flights, bridging the Atlantic with same-ticket journeys that connect both carriers' schedules at Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle. New transatlantic travel options begin January 19, 2026, and are now available for booking through Condor, travel agencies, and travel websites.

"Adding Condor to our portfolio of partners brings transatlantic journeys between dozens of airports in the U.S. and exciting and aspirational places Condor serves," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer. "In Las Vegas alone, we can connect international travelers with the power of our network, offering them more than 270 departures a day and nonstop flights to more than 70 cities1. Our airline partnerships showcase the warmth of our People, our operational reliability, and the increasing choice in travel experiences that Southwest now can offer to potential Customers around the world."

"With the expansion of Condor's partner network in North America, travelers benefit from a wider range of seamless and convenient travel options," said Mikko Turtiainen, Condor Director Sales, the Americas. "The collaboration with Southwest Airlines enhances Condor's transatlantic connectivity and provides our customers with an extended route network."

Southwest Airlines now partners with five overseas air carriers connecting the Southwest network with transoceanic originations and destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Southwest is working to bring more choice and enhance the quality and quantity of travel experiences, including a redesigned cabin experience and an ability to book assigned and extra legroom seating on flights operating from January 27, 2026.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of September 30, 2025

ABOUT CONDOR

Since 1956, Condor has been taking its guests to the most beautiful vacation destinations and exciting cities. Every year, nearly 10 million guests fly with Condor to around 70 destinations worldwide. Condor with its more than 5,500 employees operate a fleet of approximately 60 aircraft, which are maintained in accordance with the highest safety standards by the company's own maintenance organization, Condor Technik GmbH, at its bases in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf. In 2024, Condor completed the renewal of its long-haul fleet, which now consists of 18 highly efficient Airbus A330neo long-haul aircraft. By 2031, the A330neo fleet will grow to 25 aircraft. Since 2024, Condor has also been renewing its entire short- and medium-haul fleet and is expected to receive a total of 43 new aircraft from the A32Xneo family by 2029.

