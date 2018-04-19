Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018

Southwest Airlines Co.

DALLAS, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its first quarter 2018 financial results. Details are as follows:

Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time


Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

