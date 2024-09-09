SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT FOR FLIGHT SIMULATOR TECHNICIANS

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Local 19, which represents the airline's Flight Simulator Technicians, have reached a Tentative Agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement.

"Our Flight Simulator Technicians help keep our flight training facility operating nearly 24 hours a day and play a pivotal role in Southwest's mission to support a safe and reliable operation," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I am pleased they will have the opportunity to vote on a new contract."

Southwest® has more than 50 Flight Simulator Technicians who provide maintenance and engineering support for the Company's flight training equipment. Since October 2022, 11 of Southwest's 12 union-represented workgroups have ratified new agreements.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

