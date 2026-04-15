Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ("Southwest Gas") (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following second quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock Payable June 1, 2026 Of Record May 15, 2026 Dividend $0.645 per share

The Company's regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.645 represents a 4 percent increase over the 2025 dividend rate. The increase brings the annualized dividend to $2.58 per share. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Southwest Gas' dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of Southwest Gas' website, www.swgasholdings.com.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.:

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas for its customers. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while pursuing innovative sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.