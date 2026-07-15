Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

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Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Jul 15, 2026, 16:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ("Southwest Gas") (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following third quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable

September 1, 2026

Of Record

August 17, 2026

Dividend

$0.645 per share

The dividend equates to $2.58 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Southwest Gas' dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of Southwest Gas' website, www.swgasholdings.com.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.:

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas for its customers. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while pursuing innovative sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

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