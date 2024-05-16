Southwest Gas Implements Additional Rate Decrease, Further Decrease Expected in July

Nevada Customers Can Expect Continued Savings on Their Bills Throughout Fall/Winter

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Corporation's ("Southwest Gas") November 2023 Nevada Annual Rate Adjustment (ARA) application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) seeking a statewide reduction of approximately $11.4 million in annualized revenues effective July 1, 2024, was approved and implemented two months earlier to provide Nevada customers with relief on their utility bills. Rates became effective May 1, 2024, resulting in an estimated annual reduction for customers of $12.00 in southern Nevada and $44.00 in northern Nevada.

Southwest Gas communicated in spring 2024 that rate relief for customers was expected, and this filing is part of that projection. This decrease follows three quarterly gas cost decreases in a row, with further relief expected in July – when the utility is predicting an additional approximate 50% reduction in gas costs. These reduced rates will carry throughout the fall and winter months, and customers can expect to continue seeing savings from these reductions during the upcoming heating season.

Summer is the best time to plan ahead and prepare for winter energy and cost savings. Simple efforts like purchasing a programmable thermostat, installing weather-stripping around doors and windows, sealing leaks and ductwork, and hiring a licensed contractor for annual heating system maintenance or repairs can all help keep winter bills down. More tips on how to conserve energy and save money are available at www.swgas.com/savemoney.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.swgas.com/understandbill and www.swgas.com/nvbills for projected average monthly bills and answers to the most frequently asked questions regarding how bills are calculated and how usage, cooler weather, and market prices for natural gas can all contribute to the fluctuations customers may see in their bill month-to-month or year-to-year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit www.swgas.com.

