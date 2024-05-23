Southwest Gas Named Local Corporation of the Year by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas, a leading energy services provider in Arizona, California, and Nevada, was recently named Local Corporation of the Year by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC). The award recognizes corporations that have demonstrated company-wide support of the council and whose Supplier Diversity initiatives are moving the needle toward a more inclusive and diverse landscape. Winning the award is also a testament to Southwest Gas' commitment to infusing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) into every aspect of the organization and an example of how the Company demonstrates sustainability in action.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the WRMSDC for our Supplier Diversity Program," said Albert Taylor, VP of Human Resources. "Our diverse-owned suppliers and vendors provide a variety of valuable services that assist us with the delivery of safe and reliable gas services to our customers. From transportation and logistics companies to business intelligence and legal services, we are proud of the relationships we've built with these companies and the economic impact they've helped create in our communities."

For more than 30 years, Southwest Gas has been partnering with diverse-owned businesses through its Supplier Diversity Program, fostering sustainable business relationships and ensuring equity in its procurement process and supply chain. Last year Southwest Gas allocated more than $199M to diverse suppliers, including women, minority, service‐disabled veterans, persons with disabilities, and LGBT‐owned business enterprises, allowing the Company to serve its customers with excellence and providing equity and opportunities for all.

When businesses join Southwest Gas' Supplier Diversity Program network, they also receive tools to help them thrive and have a sustainable relationship with the Company and other stakeholders. The Supplier Diversity Program has fostered innovative partnerships with companies such as Certify My Company to educate businesses on the importance of certification and guide them through the application approval process. Additionally, through a unique partnership with Plan with Peers, suppliers gain skills and tools to pitch and secure additional business.

For more information about Southwest Gas and the Supplier Diversity Program, visit swgas.com/en/supplier-diversity.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation