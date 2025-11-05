Southwest Gas Initiates CFO Transition

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas Holdings" or the "Company") today announced that by mutual agreement its Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, Robert J. (Rob) Stefani will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The board of directors of the Company has initiated an internal and external search process to identify Mr. Stefani's successor.

"On behalf of the entire management team, I want to thank Rob for the contributions he has made to the Company over the past three years as we executed on our strategy to become a pure play, fully regulated natural gas utility business," said Karen Haller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Gas Holdings. "We are grateful for Rob's service and commitment to our Company's success over the years and we wish him well in his next chapter. Looking ahead, we are confident Southwest Gas is well positioned to continue to address the energy needs of our growing, high-demand service territories, providing safe, reliable and affordable service."

"It has been rewarding to work alongside the talented team at Southwest Gas as we navigated such an important time at the Company," said Robert J. Stefani, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer. "With all that we have accomplished, the Company is better positioned than ever for continued growth and success."

Mr. Stefani's departure is effective December 1, 2025 and subject to the terms of a separation agreement between Mr. Stefani and the Company.

In a separate release today, Southwest Gas Holdings reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2025 results.

About Southwest Gas Holdings

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Southwest Gas Holdings' expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "should", "may" and "assume", as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future, and include (without limitation) statements regarding expectations with respect to future capital investments. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of Southwest Gas Holdings could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) those discussed in Southwest Gas Holdings' respective periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including Southwest Gas Holdings' most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk.". The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Southwest Gas Holdings on its website or otherwise. Southwest Gas Holdings does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.