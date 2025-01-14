Southwestern Electric Cooperative Contracts with Landis+Gyr for Advanced Metering and Grid Edge Intelligence Platform

Revelo® platform will provide high resolution data and access to energy management applications for both the utility and its members

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Electric Cooperative (SWECI) and Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) have signed an agreement to install a grid intelligence platform for the utility and its members featuring cutting-edge grid sensing technology and advanced metering for managing energy reliability and efficiency.

By deploying Landis+Gyr's Revelo grid sensing meter, SWECI will have access to a variety of software applications driven by high resolution grid data to enable real-time load disaggregation, voltage management, outage management and overall situational awareness.

"As an independent cooperative, we're responsible for managing energy supply, reliability and costs for members," said Bobby Williams, Chief Executive Officer at SWECI. "We needed better information across our system to design demand management programs that work for customers and can utilize smart thermostats and water heaters in the process. We chose the Revelo platform for the ability to expand our grid edge connectivity and offer more energy engagement opportunities for our members."

Additionally, SWECI is hoping to utilize distribution automation and grid edge applications for monitoring the health of distribution assets and to assist with planning to lower capital expenses. With 8 megawatts of solar generation on its system, SWECI is also looking at integrations with its DERMS platform to help operate two-way power flows.

"Utilities like SWECI have been instrumental in modernizing distribution planning and management. The real-time data Revelo provides from both sides of the meter will play an expanding role in keeping electricity reliable and affordable as new energy resources are adopted," said David Chris, Senior Director of Distribution Sales for Landis+Gyr.

Revelo's unique features support a variety of next generation AMI use cases to assist utilities with flexible grid management, including support for transportation electrification, distributed energy resources and circuit level capacity management. More than 5 million Revelo sensing meters are under contract and being deployed in North America.

About SWECI

Based in Greenville, Ill., Southwestern Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility serving more than 24,500 residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial members in 11 counties along the I-70 corridor between St. Louis, Mo., and Effingham, Ill.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0 billion in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,700 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

