Southwire and Resideo Announce Agreement Related to the Sale of Resideo's Genesis Wire & Cable Business

News provided by

Southwire

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARROLLTON, Ga., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire Company, LLC, and Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) announced today a definitive agreement for the sale by Resideo to Southwire of its Genesis Wire & Cable business, a leading low-voltage wire and cable manufacturer based in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. The transaction is anticipated to close in the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

Continue Reading
Southwire Company, LLC, and Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) announced today a definitive agreement for the sale by Resideo to Southwire of its Genesis Wire & Cable business.
Southwire Company, LLC, and Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) announced today a definitive agreement for the sale by Resideo to Southwire of its Genesis Wire & Cable business.

"We are excited to welcome the Genesis team to Southwire," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's President and CEO. "The strong brand and quality reputation Genesis has built over the last three decades is a perfect fit for Southwire and our focus on innovation, service and quality. Their product offering provides an opportunity to share our innovative solutions with even more customers, positioning us for success both now and in the future." 

Genesis is a leading U.S. low-voltage cable manufacturer, providing critical connection for a wide range of residential and commercial applications, including comfort, security, network and communications, entertainment, and fire and safety. The company serves a broad set of distributors, dealers and professional contractor customers.

"The sale of Genesis is an exciting step in our ongoing work to optimize our product portfolio by divesting a non-core asset and sharpening our focus on our long-term strategy and margin goals," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "We are pleased with the value realized for this non-strategic asset and we continue to explore value creation opportunities across our Products & Solutions portfolio."

With 187 employees, Genesis manufactures approximately 70% of its products in-house and purchases the remaining 30% as finished goods ready for distribution from other third-party manufacturers.

"We're excited to welcome the Genesis Cable team to Southwire," said Norman Adkins, COO at Southwire. "The company's expertise in low-voltage wire and cable production will be instrumental as we continue to expand into new and emerging markets, especially within the Security and HVAC sales channels."

"This is also an exciting opportunity for the Genesis team, who will join a well-recognized leader in Southwire," said Geldmacher. "We look forward to continuing the strong partnership between Genesis and our ADI Global Distribution business and the opportunity to expand our relationship with Southwire."

About Southwire

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the industrial electrical space. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement, and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.   

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Southwire Contacts:

Executive:                                                                   

Media:

Norman Adkins                                                           

Ashley Bush

COO                                                                             

Director, Communications

[email protected]                           

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwire

Also from this source

The Power of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Southwire Releases First DEI Report and Updates Website with New Mission Statement and Areas of Focus

Southwire Enters Partnership with NKT to Supply Underground Cables for Champlain Hudson Power Express Project

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.