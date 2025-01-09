Southwire Announces Investment in Ndustrial to Scale Industrial Energy Efficiency

Southwire makes sustainability investment in AI-powered energy intensity platform, largest energy management deployment in food logistics

CARROLLTON, Ga., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire Company, LLC, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Ndustrial.Io, Inc., an AI-powered energy intensity platform for industry.

Ndustrial is the largest deployment of energy management and digitization solutions in food logistics and cold chain, processing 100 million data points daily. In the last twelve months, the company has deployed its technology in 122 facilities across 17 countries. As the first and only platform to integrate with over 60 different industrial data systems, Ndustrial empowers customers to access critical analytics and proactive suggestions to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

"Our investment in Ndustrial reflects our commitment to advancing solutions that drive both operational efficiency and sustainability," said Se Oh, Southwire's vice president, Operational Sustainability. "Their energy management platform empowers industrial facilities to optimize production processes, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. We are excited to support Ndustrial as they unlock new opportunities for businesses to enhance performance while contributing to a more sustainable future."

Using a combination of AI, machine learning, automated devices and IoT technology, Ndustrial is helping more than 400 facilities across more than 10% of the food supply chain do everything from shift production timeframes to minimize costs to optimizing distribution center energy use. The company installed 304 meters, 388 sensors, 47 gateways and 11 edge devices for customers in the past 12 months, empowering companies to make data-driven decisions that optimize energy efficiency and reduce costs.

"Industrial leaders understand that energy intelligence is a strategic imperative, and that has driven exceptional growth for our platform in the past year," said Jason Massey, CEO of Ndustrial. "We're seeing firsthand how data-driven energy management is transforming industrial operations, enabling companies to turn their sustainability commitments into strong financial results. Southwire's investment and partnership will accelerate our journey with deep industry expertise as we continue to scale worldwide."

As a part of its investment, Southwire plans to deploy Ndustrial's technology at several of its own manufacturing facilities to support its Growing Green initiative to optimize production and reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, Southwire will serve as a wire and cable solutions supplier to Ndustrial's electric transport refrigeration units (eTRU) power infrastructure customers, which is electrifying diesel-fueled chillers to lower operational costs by as much as 33% and reduce emissions by as much as 70%.

"As a worldwide leader in power delivery, Southwire looks forward to partnering with Ndustrial to advance sustainable energy management for large industrial facilities," said Charles Hume, managing director, Southwire Technology Ventures. "Ndustrial's offering has the potential to help Southwire's own operations as well as those of Southwire's customers."

About Southwire:

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

About Ndustrial

Ndustrial provides software and services to help the $60B industrial market combat inflation and climate change by optimizing energy intensity — the crucial metric of energy, emissions and cost required for one unit of production. By uniting production data with energy usage for some of the most complex, energy-demanding operations in the world, Ndustrial's AI-powered solutions enable smarter energy decisions in real-time. The company has helped customers like Lineage, ABB and W.L. Gore (makers of Gore-Tex) avoid over $100M in energy spend to date. Learn more at ndustrial.io.

