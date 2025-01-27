Southwire Announces New EVP, Promotions on Executive Leadership Team

Internal promotions and an external new hire spotlighted in expanded leadership structure

CARROLLTON, Ga., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire is pleased to announce upcoming changes to its executive leadership team, including the addition of two new executive leaders.

To better equip the business to respond to market needs, two new executive leadership positions, Executive Vice President (EVP), Residential and Commercial Group, and EVP, Utility and Industrial Group, have been created. Additionally, the position of EVP of Operational Excellence will become EVP of Operations with expanded responsibilities. These three positions report through the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Norman Adkins.

Juan Hernandez has been promoted to EVP, Residential and Commercial Group. Since 1997, Hernandez has served Southwire in various capacities, most recently as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Infrastructure. In his new role, he will continue bringing his expertise and experience to the organization in an expanded capacity and formally join the executive leadership team.

Veronica Braker will maintain her position on the executive leadership team with an expanded role. Braker joined the organization last year, leading strategic efforts such as environmental health and safety, quality, maintenance, lean, Modernization and Vertical Integration. Now, as EVP, Operations, she will acquire responsibility for overseeing all operations and manufacturing across the organization.

Finally, Southwire is excited to welcome Rohan Kelkar to the organization as EVP, Utility and Industrial Group. Kelkar comes to Southwire from Schneider Electric, where he served as EVP for the company's global Power Products business from 2021 until present. Prior to his time at Schneider, Kelkar spent more than 20 years at General Electric serving in executive roles and brings multidisciplinary expertise in strategy, global operations, research & development, product development and business management. Kelkar will lead the Utility and Industrial groups together as one unit while serving on the executive leadership team.

Kelkar officially joins the Southwire team on Jan. 27, while Hernandez and Braker will formally assume their new roles on March 31.

Quotes:

"As we look forward to this new year, I am proud to look back on the achievements of this executive team and excited to welcome two new members. Together, this strengthened leadership team will be instrumental in driving us into 2025 with momentum." - Rich Stinson, president and CEO

"I am thrilled to welcome Rohan and Juan to our executive team and to see Veronica take on expanded responsibilities. These individuals understand our mission and goals, and I am confident that they will embrace strategic decision making, drive operational excellence and deliver results that propel us toward success." - Norman Adkins, chief operating officer

"I am honored to take on this new executive position as I continue my tenure here at Southwire. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and my leadership, and I am excited to lead the Residential and Commercial Group into its next chapter." Juan Hernandez, EVP, Residential and Commercial Group.

"I am so excited to step into these new responsibilities and continue working with the incredible operations team. Throughout my first year at the company, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and talent of our team members who drive our continued success. I look forward to working together to deliver results for our customers and stakeholders." - Veronica Braker, EVP, Operations

"I am eager to join the Southwire team and am inspired by the work that is taking place at this amazing company. Southwire's accomplishments and organizational culture are a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, growth and giving back, and I am excited to be working alongside this team while leading the Utility and Industrial Group." Rohan Kelkar, EVP, Utility and Industrial Group.

About Southwire:

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

