Southwire Announces New Line of Spring Steel Fasteners & Supports: In-Stock and Shipping Now

CARROLLTON, Ga., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire is proud to introduce Spring Steel Fasteners and Supports to its expanding portfolio of Components Solutions. Spring Steel is used by electrical contractors at the stud level of construction to hang, support, or mount wire, cable, conduit, rods, strut, steel boxes and more. Southwire's initial line of over three hundred items encompasses five major subcategories in hanging and support including Cable/Conduit, Structural Attachments, Stud/Drywall, Datacom/Low Voltage and Acoustical/Ceiling. The roll out advances Southwire's position as a leader in electrical components and as a single source solution for its customers.

"We are thrilled to be a new and trusted partner of choice in this important product category that helps electrical professionals work faster, better and safer on the jobsite," said Brandon Moss, Southwire's president of Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions (TCAS). "While there is much more to come, with our comprehensive Spring Steel line we take another step forward in our goal to be a complete components solution for our distribution customers."

Now shipping, Southwire™ Spring Steel Fasteners and Supports are made of heat-treated, coated steel that is lightweight, flexible, strong and easy to install, with multiple tool-free options. The Southwire™ GEOSEAL™ anti-corrosion coating is a high-performance, water-based, chrome-free, zinc and aluminum flake technology.

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in many important electrical markets. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, electrical components, hand tools and jobsite power and lighting solutions, and the company provides a variety of field and support services to customers around the world. For more information about Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com .

