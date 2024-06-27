SOUTHWIRE COMPANY ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL PARTNER OF ENVISION RACING

As the Wire & Cable Provider to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Southwire has been actively supporting grid modernization throughout North America, helping navigate the complexities that exist with building a sustainable EV charging infrastructure in North America.

Collaborating with a team in the all-electric championship gives Southwire scope to go further, working with US-based OEMs and associated suppliers to develop innovative systems and solutions directly for its domestic market, as the need for sustainable mobility solutions becomes ever more important in our daily lives.

A family business to this day, Southwire wire and cable can be found in almost 50% of houses built in the United States, and they produce half of the cable used to transmit and distribute electricity throughout the nation. Southwire's products play a key role in the manufacturing of other products across the automotive sector too, offering exceptional quality, and innovative solutions.

Franz Jung, President AESC Europe and UK; VP of Envision Energy; and Chairman of the Board, Envision Racing said, "I am delighted to welcome Southwire as an Official Partner to our team. We look forward to working with them as they revolutionise and build the infrastructure required for the future of electric vehicle adoption."

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO added "We look forward to supporting them as they develop solutions and products that can accelerate the transition to clean, secure and affordable renewable energy and speed up the mass adoption of e-mobility."

"As Southwire continues to pursue our commitment to remain generationally-sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond, we are inspired by Envision Racing and the broader Envision Group's passion and dedication to create a world of beautiful energy," said Burt Fealing, Southwire's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer, "Southwire and Envision Racing are working toward a common goal - to reduce our carbon footprints and create solutions that allow us to better connect in a more electrified world. We are thrilled to announce this alliance and look forward to driving positive change together."

For further information please contact:

Daniel Matson - Head of Marketing, Envision Racing

E: [email protected]

T: +44 (0) 7935 758 907

Bryony King – Press Officer, Envision Racing

E: [email protected]

T: +44 (0) 7842 223 298

About Envision Racing

Envision Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the FIA Formula E World Championship and the current World Champions.

Owned by Envision, Envision Racing has sustainability running through its DNA and was created for one simple purpose, to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy. Both on and off the track, Envision Racing focus on accelerating and promoting innovation and change that will help us to live more sustainably, using their Race Against Climate Change™ program to mobilise fans around the world to be part of this change.

For further information visit www.envision-racing.com

About Southwire:

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

© 2024 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Director, Communications

Phone: (678) 684-7634

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwire