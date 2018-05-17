Southwire Launches Configurator Plus™ Web Application

Intended for contractors, distributors, agents, engineers and more, the purpose of the application is to enable the user to configure each wire pull by inputting the length, wire type/size, circuit ID/tag info and pulling sequence. Making corrections and adjustments to each process is simple and provides an uncomplicated method for communicating jobsite feeder pulling information.

"Prior to the update, Southwire's Configurator app was only available on the iPad, limiting the scope of use," said Russ King, the Director of Contractor Solutions Professionals. "With our new, cloud-based platform, the Configurator Plus™ web app can be used with almost any device that connects to the internet and provides the user with greater accessibility, more functionality, faster quotes and direct wire requests."

To develop the upgraded platform, Southwire partnered with Mutual Mobile, an innovation consultancy that brings digital experiences to life through an integrated approach to design and technology.

"The Southwire Configurator Plus™ web app is redefining the ordering and planning of wiring materials. It is engineered and designed to provide a frictionless experience that gets customers a quote and back on the job," relayed Brooks Rhinehart and Jess Moss, Mutual Mobile's Senior Client Director and UX Lead in a joint statement. "Southwire and Mutual Mobile are dedicated to continuing to improve the process, speed, and functionality in an industry that is ready to embrace the newest ideas."

Communicating within the application is simpler than ever before with easy to use templates and the option to create feeder schedules and send wire pull information or requests for quote directly to the appropriate stakeholders within the portal.

"In today's competitive and resource constrained market, it is extremely important to plan every wire installation properly to maximize the efficiency at the jobsite," stated Juan Hernandez, the SVP of End User Contractors. "The new Configurator Plus™ web app is an excellent tool for Southwire's partner distributors, agents and sales teams to assist electrical contractors in achieving this goal."

To sign up, please visit ConfiguratorPlus.Southwire.com. To learn more about the Contractor Solutions' entire suite of jobsite innovations, please visit ContractorSolutions.Southwire.com. For inquiries, please contact DJ Williams at ProjectConstructionTeam@southwire.com.

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, utility products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwiresustainability.com.

© 2018 Southwire Company, LLC.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Director, Media and Community Relations

Phone: (770) 832-4577

ashley.bush@southwire.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwire-launches-configurator-plus-web-application-300649856.html

SOURCE Southwire

Related Links

http://www.southwire.com

