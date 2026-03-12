SOVENTURE Highlights the Top 5 Spring Activities as Travelers Gear Up for Spring Break

SOVENTURE

Mar 12, 2026, 10:00 ET

WARWICK, R.I., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer temperatures, longer days, and Spring Break travel in full swing, people are heading outdoors in record numbers. Based on an analysis of recent Google search trends, SOVENTURE is spotlighting the top spring activities for 2026 and reminding travelers to protect their plans before they leave.

The Top 5 Spring Activities

  1. Hiking & Trekking – Reopened trails, and moderate temperatures make spring prime time for hiking and trekking.

  2. Camping & Outdoor Experiences – As campgrounds reopen and temperatures become more comfortable, spring is a favorite time for camping and backpacking trips.

  3. Cycling & Mountain Biking – Spring's mild weather creates ideal riding conditions for cycling. Popular destinations include desert landscapes, coastal routes, and scenic countrysides.

  4. Snorkeling & Scuba Diving – Spring Break travelers flock to warm-weather destinations for snorkeling and scuba diving.

  5. Kayaking & Whitewater Rafting – Snowmelt brings rivers to life, making spring a peak season for paddling and rafting.

Protecting Spring Experiences with SOVENTURE

While spring offers ideal conditions for outdoor activities, it can also bring unpredictable weather, high water levels, and increased travel volume during Spring Break.

SOVENTURE's travel protection plans are designed for travelers participating in activities like:

  • Hiking, trekking, and mountaineering (below 7,000 ft)
  • Cycling and mountain biking
  • Snorkeling and scuba diving
  • Kayaking, canoeing, and whitewater rafting (grades 1-3)
  • Camping and guided adventure experiences
  • Ziplining and other active excursions

Coverage may include:

  • Emergency medical expenses related to covered activities
  • Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation
  • Trip cancellation and interruption
  • Travel delay and baggage protection

SOVENTURE is InsureMyTrip brand, a trusted leader in travel insurance.

Media Contact:
Meghan Kayata
[email protected]

About SOVENTURE
SOVENTURE offers trip protection built for the way you travel. Whether you're chasing adrenaline or embracing the nomadic lifestyle, we've got you covered.

AboutInsureMyTrip
You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip helps travelers compare travel insurance plans from top-rated providers to find the right coverage for every trip. As the authority on travel insurance, we use smart comparison technology, expert guidance, and data-driven insights to help travelers make confident decisions. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE SOVENTURE

