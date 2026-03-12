SOVENTURE Highlights the Top 5 Spring Activities as Travelers Gear Up for Spring Break

WARWICK, R.I., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer temperatures, longer days, and Spring Break travel in full swing, people are heading outdoors in record numbers. Based on an analysis of recent Google search trends, SOVENTURE is spotlighting the top spring activities for 2026 and reminding travelers to protect their plans before they leave.

The Top 5 Spring Activities

Hiking & Trekking – Reopened trails, and moderate temperatures make spring prime time for hiking and trekking.



Camping & Outdoor Experiences – As campgrounds reopen and temperatures become more comfortable, spring is a favorite time for camping and backpacking trips.



Cycling & Mountain Biking – Spring's mild weather creates ideal riding conditions for cycling. Popular destinations include desert landscapes, coastal routes, and scenic countrysides.



Snorkeling & Scuba Diving – Spring Break travelers flock to warm-weather destinations for snorkeling and scuba diving.



Kayaking & Whitewater Rafting – Snowmelt brings rivers to life, making spring a peak season for paddling and rafting.

Protecting Spring Experiences with SOVENTURE

While spring offers ideal conditions for outdoor activities, it can also bring unpredictable weather, high water levels, and increased travel volume during Spring Break.

SOVENTURE's travel protection plans are designed for travelers participating in activities like:

Hiking, trekking, and mountaineering (below 7,000 ft)

Cycling and mountain biking

Snorkeling and scuba diving

Kayaking, canoeing, and whitewater rafting (grades 1-3)

Camping and guided adventure experiences

Ziplining and other active excursions

Coverage may include:

Emergency medical expenses related to covered activities

Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation

Trip cancellation and interruption

Travel delay and baggage protection

SOVENTURE is InsureMyTrip brand, a trusted leader in travel insurance.

