SOVENTURE Warns Travelers of Hidden Coverage Gaps in Popular Vacation Activities
Feb 20, 2026, 10:00 ET
WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers finalize 2026 vacation plans, the experts at SOVENTURE are highlighting a frequently overlooked gap in travel insurance coverage that can affect families, cruisers, honeymooners, and other leisure travelers.
Popular vacation activities such as snorkeling, ziplining, hiking, and skiing are often classified as "risky" by insurers, which can lead to coverage exclusions under many traditional travel insurance policies. Plans available on SOVENTURE.com are designed to cover many of these commonly booked experiences, helping travelers avoid unexpected surprises.
Common Vacation Activities That May Be Excluded
Unless a plan explicitly includes them, injuries from the following popular activities may not be covered:
- Snorkeling
- Ziplining
- Parasailing
- Water skiing
- Some downhill skiing and snowboarding
- Sledding, snow tubing, or tobogganing
- ATV or UTV excursion
Most Misunderstood Travel Insurance Coverage Gaps
Some of the most common coverage gaps involve experiences that feel routine, family-friendly, or low-risk.
- Cruise and Tour Excursions – Activities sold directly by cruise lines or resorts are often assumed to be automatically covered, but that is not always the case. Even widely booked excursions can fall outside standard policy coverage, depending on how an insurer classifies the activity.
- Motorized Vehicles – Another common blind spot involves motorized vehicle rentals and guided excursions. Many travelers don't consider a scooter ride, guided ATV tour, or Jet Ski rental risky, but insurers often do, especially when traveling outside the United States.
Why SOVENTURE is Different
SOVENTURE policies are designed to close the coverage gaps travelers often don't realize exist, allowing families, cruisers, and leisure travelers to enjoy common vacation activities without having to second-guess whether they're protected.
Unlike many standard plans, SOVENTURE:
- Explicitly includes a wide range of popular vacation activities
- Covers excursions sold by cruise lines or resorts
- Offers strong medical and emergency evacuation coverage
- Clearly defines what is and isn't covered
