Sovrn Accelerates Data Sourcing and Analysis with Databricks Marketplace Partnership

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn , a publisher technology platform that helps publishers and content creators earn and keep more of their revenue, today announced a partnership with Databricks , the data and AI company. This strategic collaboration makes Sovrn's web browsing datasets available on Databricks Marketplace, making it easier than ever for audience, identity resolution and insights organizations to access derived data products that accelerate the discovery of insights.

Sovrn's web browsing data assets are privacy-compliant data products that deliver unique audience targeting, insights, and identity made especially for consumers in every vertical. This dataset includes webpage viewing event assets, including web domain, URL, IP addresses, etc. It comprises 50,000 websites and apps, 40 billion daily page views, and 500 million daily active users.

"Sovrn is always looking for ways to make our data accessible for our clients who are looking for efficiency and ease," said Keith Fagan, VP of Data, Sovrn. "In partnership with Databricks Marketplace, our clients can get the data they need quickly and efficiently, giving them back precious time that can be used to put that information to work and improve the company's bottom line."

The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI, powered by Delta Sharing. Delta Sharing is Databricks' open source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds and regions with strong security and governance. Delta Sharing, coupled with Sovrn's datasets, will enable consumers and providers to connect more easily and empower businesses to truly harness the value of big data.

‍"Informed decision-making today requires data intelligence. We are proud to partner with Sovrn to offer the company's web event assets through the Databricks Marketplace Marketplace," said Jen McNamee, Technology Partner Director at Databricks. "Our partnership will enable advertising organizations to securely access web browsing datasets via Delta Sharing and accelerate their access to accurate insights, eliminate time spent gathering data elsewhere, and ultimately, create a better return on investment."

Customers who access Web Event Assets through the Databricks Marketplace can now leverage Sovrn's weblog event assets seamlessly, with less complexity and more efficiency, meaning they spend less time sourcing data and more time uncovering insights that make a difference.

About Sovrn

Sovrn empowers publishers and creators with advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products to help them understand, operate, and grow their businesses. Serving thousands of customers across 80,000+ websites, mobile apps and CTV channels, Sovrn reaches over 500 million active consumers daily, Sovrn is committed to transparency and fighting fraud, as recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG. Based in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York and London, Sovrn is a trusted leader in publisher technology. Visit sovrn.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.