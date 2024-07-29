SOVRN BRINGS ITS PROGRAMMATIC EXPERTISE TO THE AFFILIATE SPACE WITH UNIFIED OPTIMIZATION

New feature lets publishers manage all affiliate relationships in one place, securing highest EPCs

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn , a publisher technology platform that helps content creators make and keep more money, today announced the launch of Unified Optimization, a new feature that generates more revenue by routing affiliate clicks to the highest available earnings per click (EPC).

Unified Optimization is available to publishers using Commerce Unified. Commerce Unified is a comprehensive tool to manage and optimize an entire affiliate commerce business.

"Creators of affiliate links lose money and waste time manually checking merchant rates," said Brian Lovett, VP of Commerce Product, Sovrn. "With Unified Optimization, we're revolutionizing affiliate marketing by integrating every affiliate network and merchant relationship into a single platform, maximizing earnings with unparalleled control and efficiency. This marks a new era of power and precision for publishers and we're thrilled we can help them make more money."

How it works: Sovrn's system is constantly learning the optimal rate and conversion based on connections to every affiliate network and 50,000 merchants. We use this continual learning to automatically route the traffic to the optimal affiliate path in real time so publishers can earn as much as possible on every click. Implementing Unified Optimization means publishers no longer have to choose between multiple affiliate networks that constantly change rates and budgets. We do the routing and optimization for you.

Publishers can now enable Unified Optimization, integrating all of their merchant relationships into the yield optimization tool. This ensures that the publisher's direct relationships are factored into the real-time routing decisions to maximize revenue potential. Manual control settings are always available in the event a publisher would like to exclude certain merchant traffic from yield optimization. With Unified Optimization, publishers are virtually guaranteed to get the highest earnings-per-click EPC, whether through Sovrn's affiliate connections, a publisher's own network relationship or a direct merchant partnership.

Unified Optimization is available immediately to existing Commerce Unified publishers. To learn more about the offering, please visit sovrn.com/commerce-unified.

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate, and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York and London.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across more than 80,000 websites, Sovrn reaches over 500 million active consumers generating 40 billion page views every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Visit sovrn.com to learn more.

