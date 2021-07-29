Sovrn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Monetizer101 to Expand Affiliate Marketing Tools for Publishers

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn Holdings, Inc, a publisher-focused technology company, today announced the acquisition of Monetizer101, the leader in price & merchant comparison shopping solutions for publishers. Monetizer101 provides both price & merchant comparison shopping tools as well as in-depth reporting that helps publishers improve conversion rates and drive higher revenue.

"Monetizer101 is focused on providing user-friendly tools that help publishers create valuable experiences for their readers, while saving time and resources," said Nicola Ghezzi, CEO, Monetizer101. "In Sovrn we've found a partner that shares our view that putting the right tools in the hands of publishers can help them get more from their commerce content."

"Sovrn and Monetizer101 both share a commitment to helping publishers and independent creators capitalize on the growth of e-commerce," stated Walter Knapp, CEO, Sovrn. "This acquisition brings another fast-growing revenue stream to publishers, enabling them to offer price & merchant choice for consumers. The result is higher conversion rates for merchants and higher revenues for publishers."

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in San Francisco, New York, San Diego and London.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across 40,000 websites, Sovrn reaches nearly 500 million active consumers across more than 3.5 billion page views every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Sovrn is dedicated to helping content creators do more of what they love, and less of what they don't.

