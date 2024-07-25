Sovrn Launches New Steering Committee for Affiliate Marketers

Industry leaders from the world's best publishers will meet to help shape the future of online commerce

BOULDER, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn , a publisher technology platform that helps content creators earn and keep more of their revenue, today announced the launch of a new publisher steering committee focused on commerce and affiliate marketing. The group will serve as a platform for collaboration, thought leadership, and innovation, working together to tackle the biggest challenges in the affiliate ecosystem.

Composed of top publishers, including NewsCorp, Hearst, Dotdash Meredith, Walmart, Babylist, Penske Media Group, New York Times Wirecutter, Bustle, DailyMail.com and Vox Media, the committee's mission is to offer guidance for developing the tools, technologies, and processes publishers need to maximize affiliate revenue while minimizing the overhead of a highly fragmented workflow. Their input will provide a roadmap for enhancements to the Sovrn Commerce platform and help to shape the future of online commerce.

"It is always our belief that the best way to face and address the challenges within the publishing industry is by working together and collaborating to find innovative solutions that will stand the test of time," said Carla Cell, Managing Director of Commerce at Sovrn. "Our goal with this steering committee is to provide a forum for shaping the future of our commerce software and, more importantly, engage our customers and partners in conversations that contribute to the advancement and sustainability of our industry."

The affiliate marketers steering committee is made up of 10 executives from some of the world's best-known publishers. The individuals who make up the committee are:

Tory Brangham, Chief Commerce Officer, Dotdash Meredith

Camilla Cho , SVP, eCommerce/affiliate, Vox Media

, SVP, eCommerce/affiliate, Vox Media Lauren Dick , Executive Director, DailyMail.com

, Executive Director, DailyMail.com Jackie Goldstein, VP, Commerce, New York Post

Lee Anne Grant , Chief Growth Officer, Babylist

, Chief Growth Officer, Babylist Leilani Han , Executive Director, Commerce, New York Times Wirecutter

, Executive Director, Commerce, New York Times Wirecutter Jamie Miles , Vice President, eCommerce, Penske Media Corporation

, Vice President, eCommerce, Penske Media Corporation Meghan Muntean , EVP, Commerce & Revenue Development, Bustle

, EVP, Commerce & Revenue Development, Bustle Mary Schulke, Associate Director, Affiliate Marketing, Walmart

Jessica Spira, VP Commerce, Hearst Newspapers

Today's digital media landscape is facing significant headwinds. Rapid advances in technology, including the evolution of generative AI and constant changes to Google's search algorithm, have forced affiliate marketers to adapt their business models, embrace new channels, and experiment with innovative approaches to digital commerce. Ensuring long-term profitability will require simple yet effective tools that deliver maximum value from high-quality content and audience engagement.

"As the industry evolves rapidly, it's more important than ever to have an open dialogue with other leading affiliate experts and tech partners so that we can learn how to improve our practices to better serve consumers best-in-class shopping recommendations," said Jamie Miles, VP, E-Commerce for Penske Media Corporation.

Over the next 12 months, the steering committee will meet regularly with affiliate marketing stakeholders representing publishers, merchants, and affiliate networks to explore industry challenges, uncover opportunities, and exchange ideas on best practices to drive innovation. The group will also work directly with the Sovrn Commerce team, providing feedback on the Sovrn Commerce platform and identifying opportunities to develop new functionality that will empower affiliate marketers to meet their business goals and take control of their revenue potential.

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate, and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York and London.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across more than 80,000 websites, Sovrn reaches over 500 million active consumers generating 40 billion page views every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Visit sovrn.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.