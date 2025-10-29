Sowell Management Creates Strategic Partnership with Capital Connect to Provide Advisors with M&A Services for Small Business Clients

Continued build-out of strategic partner network allows Sowell to expand value-added services for advisors

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Capital Connect to provide advisors with merger and acquisition consulting, valuation, exit planning, and commercial real estate services they can offer clients nationwide who are small and medium size business owners.

Left: Bill Sowell, CEO of Sowell Management Right: Matt Wilson, Partner, Capital Connect

Capital Connect is a business brokerage and commercial real estate firm with over 20 years of experience. The firm has expertise in all aspects of Commercial Real Estate, Business Brokerage, Business Development, Commercial Investments, Business Valuations, and Exit Planning. Through the new partnership, Sowell advisors will have unprecedented access to Capital Connect's global network and in-depth knowledge to serve small-business-owner clients who are considering a sale, acquisition, or strategic partnership.

"Our goal is to provide the best possible services for our advisors, and that often involves partnering with elite firms from across the financial services industry," said Bill Sowell, CEO of Sowell Management. "Since nearly all of our advisors have small-business-owner clients with unique and complex needs, partnering with Capital Connect, a leading M&A specialist, allows our advisors to provide the full spectrum of services these clients deserve. By having M&A expertise available in our network, clients can maintain their trusted relationships with our advisors throughout the entire lifecycle of their businesses. As with our other partnerships, having access to Capital Connect will enhance both the advisor and client experience at Sowell."

The partnership with Capital Connect is being launched to Sowell advisors through webinars, workshops, and one-on-one meetings, where they will be given an overview of the M&A process and learn when and how to introduce Capital Connect to their clients.

"Most business owners have never been involved with buying or selling a business," said Matt Wilson, Partner, Capital Connect. "It can be a complicated process, and if not done correctly, it can be extremely costly in terms of money left on the table, tax issues, and improper estate and exit planning. By combining our small business expertise with Sowell's wealth management and financial planning prowess, we will be able to help clients before, during, and after a transaction. We chose to work with Sowell after meeting with Bill and experiencing the firm's culture. It was the right fit for us, and we look forward to a long and successful strategic partnership."

Capital Connect provides specialized advisory services to business owners and financial advisor clients nationwide. The firm offers expert guidance in business valuations, exit planning, M&A transactions, commercial real estate, asset liquidation, capital funding, and life insurance. Capital Connect's credentialed approach and in-depth understanding of numerous industries enable them to empower business owners and advisors to grow their ancillary services, optimize their client portfolios, and plan for a successful transition, ensuring continuity for their business and clients, and a secure financial future.

"The level of service that Capital Connect will enable us to offer business-owner clients is unique in the RIA space," added Bill Sowell. "It's a level of expertise more common in family office practices, but it is part of the holistic approach to client relationships that RIAs must adopt to succeed in a competitive marketplace."

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path of true independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $6 billion in client assets (AUA/AUM)* as of September 2025.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

For more information, visit sowellmanagement.com.

About Capital Connect

Capital Connect specializes in helping business owners protect, grow, and transition their companies with confidence. Unlike many firms in the market, and as a true end-to-end M&A partner, our team provides expert guidance in business valuations, exit planning, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, commercial real estate, strategic capital funding and life insurance. With deep industry expertise and a proven track record, we simplify complex processes so you can focus on running your business while planning for the future. Whether you're preparing for growth, considering a transition, or seeking to maximize the value of your business, Capital Connect is your trusted partner in building a lasting legacy and securing long-term financial success.

For more information, visit www.capitalconnectus.com

