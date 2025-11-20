Sowell Management's Erin Taylor Named a Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards for CMO of the Year

ThinkAdvisor also names Sowell's Kaitlyn Laney as a 2025 Luminaries Next-Gen Rising Star

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, announces that Erin Taylor, the firm's Senior Vice President of Marketing, has been named a Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards for CMO of the Year. In addition, Kaitlyn Laney, CFP, has been named a Next-Gen Rising Star by the Luminaries Awards. The Luminaries, now in their fifth year, spotlight outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals while redefining excellence in financial services.

Taylor has reshaped the marketing approach at Sowell by centering the firm's strategy on the advisor's journey. Over the past 18 months, she led the strategic development of the JourneyForward Framework and used it as the foundation for several major initiatives: Sowell's first advisor-facing media campaign, the launch of the Independence Accelerator Program, a scalable advisor branding roadmap, and a successful go-to-market campaign for Sowell Insurance Services. Taylor also guided the rebrand and launch of Sowell's Next Gen Investment Platform, in collaboration with key partners - Goldman Sachs and Rayliant.

"We're honored that Erin has been chosen as a finalist for this prestigious award from ThinkAdvisor," said Bill Sowell, CEO of Sowell Management. "Erin is an extraordinarily talented marketing professional and business leader. Her approachable style is grounded in creativity, collaboration and consistency. She also has a deep understanding of the wealth management business, making her a unique and valuable voice on our leadership team."

A branding expert, Taylor believes a brand is a relationship shaped by meaningful experiences, not just words. Living in the space between authenticity and trust. In addition to this latest industry recognition, she was named to Wealth Solutions Report's 2024 CMO 10: Top Wealth Management CMOs.

"Erin has truly shaped Sowell's approach to advisor engagement," said Daryl Seaton, President of Sowell Management. "She has allowed us to strengthen relationships, increase alignment, and drive results across the advisor journey. By bringing our mission to life—meeting advisors where they are and taking them where they want to go—Erin has been instrumental in our growth. Sowell has great momentum and will continue to innovate as the industry evolves, with Erin playing a vital role in the ongoing success of both the firm and our advisors.

Kaitlyn Laney Named Luminaries Next-Gen Rising Star Finalist

In addition to Taylor's recognition, affiliated Sowell financial advisor Kaitlyn Laney was also recognized by the Luminaries as a Next-Gen Rising Star.

Laney is a successful Certified Financial Planner with 10 years of experience in wealth management and a growing practice. From July 2024 to July 2025, her AUM rose nearly 58%. She is affiliated with Trek Wealth Solutions, a division of Sowell, based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We're thrilled that Kaitlyn has been chosen as a finalist for this prestigious award from ThinkAdvisor," said Bill Sowell. "Kaitlyn recognizes the importance of addressing the often-overlooked aspects of the client relationship and is committed to guiding her clients toward true financial freedom. As someone who firmly believes in the importance of holistic planning, Kaitlyn represents the future of wealth management. She is the epitome of a rising star, and we congratulate her on this latest industry recognition."

ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards

By setting a new standard for recognition based on remarkable achievements and innovation, the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards program inspires the industry to reach greater heights of leadership, creativity, and community engagement. A panel of independent judges made up of distinguished industry professionals will determine the 2025 winners, who will be recognized during an awards event at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 4, 2025.

"The 2025 Luminaries Awards shine a spotlight on how excellence is being reimagined in financial services," said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "This year's finalists stand out not only for their leadership and innovation but also for their dedication to creating lasting, positive impact across both their communities and the industry. Their work illustrates the ever-evolving nature of financial services, and we are proud to spotlight their achievements as powerful examples of what's possible."

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a platform of sSowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $6 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of September 2025. Services and solutions to guide advisors on the path of true independence.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly-rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

ThinkAdvisor ( ThinkAdvisor.com ) provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. The website showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of industry regulation, dealmaking, and technology into digestible coverage, so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

