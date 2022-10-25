Soy Flour Market Size to Grow by USD 852.84 Mn, 43% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soy flour market size is set to grow by USD 852.84 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The growing vegan population is driving the soy flour market's growth. However, The presence of other substitutes is challenging the soy flour market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soy Flour Market 2022-2026

Soy Flour Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Bakery and confectionery - size and forecast 2021-2026

Meat substitutes - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Soy Flour Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising population and growing demand for soy-based products across the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The US and Canada are the key countries for the soy flour market in North America. In 2021, the US was the largest soy flour producer in the world owing to the high demand for soy flour. Moreover, the number of consumers adopting the vegan lifestyle is increasing in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Around 58% of the consumers in the US identified as vegans. The number of startups offering vegan food and beverage products is also increasing in the US. Similarly, in Canada, there were around 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans in 2020. The vegan lifestyle is also becoming popular among the young population in Mexico. These factors will lead to the growth of the regional soy flour market during the forecast period.

Major Soy Flour Companies and their Offerings

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calpro Specialities, Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., Foodchem International Corp., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd., PacificSoybean and Grain, Qingdao ICD Biochemistry Co.Ltd., Sakthi Soyas Ltd, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Soy Austria GmbH, Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Unitechem Co. Ltd., The Scoular Co., among others, are the key players in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers soy flour through the PurelyNature brand.

The company offers soy flour through the PurelyNature brand. Cargill Inc. - The company offers soy flour through the Prolia brand.

The company offers soy flour through the Prolia brand. CHS Inc. - The company offers soy flour through the Honeysoy brand.

The company offers soy flour through the Honeysoy brand. Devansoy Inc. - The company offers soy flour through the Soyroast brand.

The company offers soy flour through the Soyroast brand. Foodchem International Corp. - The company offers soy flour such as defatted soy flour.

Soy Flour Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 852.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calpro Specialities, Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., Foodchem International Corp., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd., PacificSoybean & Grain, Qingdao ICD Biochemistry Co.Ltd., Sakthi Soyas Ltd, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Soy Austria GmbH, Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Unitechem Co. Ltd., and The Scoular Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

