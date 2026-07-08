Soyuz Announces the Next Member of the 017 Lineup: The Soyuz Silver 17 Tube Condenser Microphone; More Info at B&H

Key Features

For Professional Studio Recording

Influenced by K67 and LOMO 19A18

More Presence and Clarity than 017 Tube

Cardioid Polar Pattern

Gold-Sputtered 34mm Membrane Capsule

In-House Wound Transformer

6ZH1P Vacuum Tube

Handmade in Russia

Includes Wooden Box and Shockmount

Includes External Power Supply & Cables

The Silver 17 extends the sonic depth of Soyuz's 017 Series with its hand-machined and gold-sputtered 34mm capsule and 6ZH1P tube, applying its electrical charge directly to the diaphragm and routing it through the mounting ring. The new design results in an airy, forward, and present sound that still has the weight and harmonic saturation acoustic instruments, broadcasts, and vocals need to shine through the mix.

With its precise craftsmanship and devotion to the weighty reputation of its forebears, Soyuz's latest entry into the prestige microphone market promises to be an absolute heavyweight studio workhorse, providing more impressive presence and clarity than ever before.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo