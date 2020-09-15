S&P 500 Buybacks Decline 55.4% to $88.7 Billion; Significant Reductions Expected to continue in Q3 2020

Key Takeaways:

Companies posted a sharp decrease in buyback expenditures as the full effect of the economic impact from COVID-19 was felt. For the quarter, 49% of the S&P 500 companies did buybacks, compared to 79% in Q1 2020.

Q2 2020 buybacks were $88.7 billion , down 55.4% from $198.7 billion in Q1 2020 and down 46.4% from $165.5 billion in Q2 2019.

, down 55.4% from in Q1 2020 and down 46.4% from in Q2 2019. For the 12-month June 2020 period, companies spent $644.9 billion , down 19.2% from their 12-month June 2019 expenditure of $798.0 billion . The record 12-month high is $823.2 billion in March 2018 .

period, companies spent , down 19.2% from their 12-month expenditure of . The record 12-month high is in . The cumulative rolling four quarters of repurchases continued to impact EPS, but declined, as 18.0% of the issues reduced share counts by at least 4% year-over-year, down from Q1 2019's 19.6% and 24.2% in Q2 2019; for Q3 2020 the rate is expected to decline further.

S&P 500 Q2 2020 dividends declined 6.25% to $119.0 billion , from the Q1 2020 record $127.0 billion , and increasing 0.3% from the Q2 2019 payment of $118.7 billion . For the 12-month period, dividends set a record, at $495.5 billion , (the prior record was Q1 2020, at $495.1 billion ), up 5.1% from the corresponding 2019 period's $471.5 billion .

, from the Q1 2020 record , and increasing 0.3% from the Q2 2019 payment of . For the 12-month period, dividends set a record, at , (the prior record was Q1 2020, at ), up 5.1% from the corresponding 2019 period's . Total shareholder return of buybacks and dividends for the quarter came in at $207.5 billion , down 36.3% from the Q1 2020 period expenditure of $325.7 billion and down 26.9%% from the $284.1 billion reported for Q2 2019.

, down 36.3% from the Q1 2020 period expenditure of and down 26.9%% from the reported for Q2 2019. Total shareholder return for the 12-month June 2020 period declined to $1.140 trillion from June 2019's $1.270 trillion .

period declined to from June 2019's . The top 20 issues dominated the buybacks, accounting for 87.2% of all buybacks, up from Q1 2020's 46.7% and the historical 44.5% average.

"Companies pulled back on buybacks in Q2 2020 as the COVID-19 impact on sales, liquidity, and business lines displaced share repurchases," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Q3 2020 expenditures are expected to be a tick better as those who have strong cash-flow and active business lines continue to buy and some recovering issues venture back-in, even if just to cover employee options and protect EPS."

"Looking beyond Q3, Q4 2020 remains contingent on the economy, which is contingent on the COVID-19 recovery," Silverblatt continued. As businesses reopen and the economy picks up, companies will need to address prior actions as well as initiate new procedures and policies to function in the new environment, including potential reorganization to address employee location needs and shifts in customer base and cycles. These expenditures could limit the discretionary buybacks they're able to do."

Q2 2020 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology continued to lead in buybacks even as S&P 500 expenditures declined 55.4% from the prior quarter. The sector spent $39.6 billion for the quarter, down 37.7% from the prior quarter's $59.1 billion, and down 33.1% from the Q2 2019 $55.2 billion level. On a percentage basis, the sector increased its representation to 41.6% of all buybacks, up from the prior quarter's 29.8%. For the 12-month June 2020 period, the group spent $197.7 billion, representing 30.7% of the buybacks, down 25.9% from the corresponding 2019 period's $266.8 billion expenditure, which represented 33.4% of the buybacks.

Financial buybacks, which were slightly trailing Information Technology, declined 82.1%, to $8.3 billion from the Q1 2020 $46.6 billion expenditure, and absent Berkshire Hathaway's $ 5.0 billion expenditure was down 92.8%. Their Q2 2020 expenditure represented 9.4% of all buybacks, down from 23.5% in Q1 2019. For the one-year period, the group spent $153.0 billion, representing 23.7% of all buybacks, down 8.4% from their 2019 expenditure of $166.9 billion, which represented 20.9% of the buybacks. For Q3 2020, minimal expenditures are expected, as big-banks have suspended their buybacks for that period.

Communication Services was the only sector to increase, up 37.7% over Q1 2020, thanks to T-Mobile's $17.1 billion expenditure (in connection with the SoftBank Monetization, ranking #13 in index history); absent that, the sector was down 47.9%. For Q2 2020 the sector spent $27.5 billion, up from Q1 2020's 20.0 billion, as it represented 31.1% of the Q2 2020 buybacks.

Of sector Note: Energy declined 98.5% from Q1 2020, Consumer Discretionary fell 91.8%, and Industrials were down 91.2%.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q2 2020 are:

Apple (AAPL) continued to lead, spending $17.6 billion in Q2 2020, ranking 11 th in S&P 500 history, as the level was down 6.4% from their Q1 2020 $18.8 billion expenditure and down 3.3% from their Q2 2019 $18.2 billion . For the 12-month period, Apple has spent $76.0 billion on buybacks, up from 2019's $71.4 billion . Over the five-year period, they have spent $282.9 billion and $378.1 billion over the ten-year period.

continued to lead, spending in Q2 2020, ranking 11 in S&P 500 history, as the level was down 6.4% from their Q1 2020 expenditure and down 3.3% from their Q2 2019 . For the 12-month period, Apple has spent on buybacks, up from 2019's . Over the five-year period, they have spent and over the ten-year period. T-Mobile (TMUS) : $17.2 billion for Q2 20120, up from $0.1 billion for Q1 2020; for the 12-months ending in June 2020 they spent $17.3 billion versus $0.2 billion .

: for Q2 20120, up from for Q1 2020; for the 12-months ending in they spent versus . Alphabet ( GOOG/L ): $6.9 billion for Q2 20120, down from $8.5 billion for Q1 2020; for the 12-months ending in June 2020 they spent $27.1 billion versus $11.5 billion .

( ): for Q2 20120, down from for Q1 2020; for the 12-months ending in they spent versus . Microsoft (MSFT): $5.8 billion for Q2 2020, down from $7.1 billion in Q1 2020; for the 12-months ending in June 2020 they spent $23.0 billion versus $19.5 billion .

for Q2 2020, down from in Q1 2020; for the 12-months ending in they spent versus . Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN): $5.5 billion for Q2 2020, up from the $0.5 billion spent in Q1 2020; for the 12-months ending in June 2020 they spent $6.4 billion versus $0.2 billion .

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500 Q2 2020 buyback and related data











As of the close of: 9/11/2020

































































S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

(preliminary and estimates in bold)





PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED







DIVIDEND &

VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK

$ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD 12 Mo Jun,'20 $25,637 $1,037.70 $821.66 $495.49 $644.85 1.93% 2.52% 4.45% 12 Mo Jun,19 $24,423 $1,292.68 $1,131.42 $471.54 $798.01 1.93% 3.27% 5.20% 2019 $26,760 $1,304.76 $1,158.22 $485.48 $728.74 1.81% 2.72% 4.54% 2018 $21,027 $1,281.66 $1,119.43 $456.31 $806.41 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 2017 $22,821 $1,066.00 $940.86 $419.77 $519.40 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 2016 $19,268 $919.85 $818.55 $397.21 $536.38 2.06% 2.78% 4.85%

















6/30/2020 Prelim. $25,637 $221.12 $146.78 $119.04 $88.66 1.93% 2.52% 4.45% 3/31/2020 $21,424 $161.64 $98.48 $126.98 $198.72 2.31% 3.37% 5.68% 12/31/2019 $26,760 $324.52 $294.29 $126.35 $181.58 1.81% 2.72% 4.54% 9/30/2019 $24,707 $330.42 $282.12 $123.12 $175.89 1.94% 3.12% 5.06% 6/28/2019 $24,423 $333.26 $290.00 $118.68 $165.46 1.93% 3.27% 5.20% 3/29/2019 $23,619 $316.56 $291.82 $117.33 $205.81 1.97% 3.49% 5.45% 12/31/2018 $21,027 $293.82 $242.91 $119.81 $222.98 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 9/30/2018 $24,579 $349.04 $306.70 $115.72 $203.76 1.81% 2.93% 4.75% 6/30/2018 $23,036 $327.53 $288.55 $111.60 $190.62 1.89% 2.80% 4.69% 3/29/2018 $22,496 $311.26 $281.28 $109.18 $189.05 1.90% 2.56% 4.46% 12/29/2017 $22,821 $288.93 $230.12 $109.46 $136.97 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 9/29/2017 $21,579 $268.35 $243.68 $105.45 $129.17 1.92% 2.40% 4.32% 6/30/2017 $20,762 $261.39 $231.40 $104.01 $120.11 1.96% 2.41% 4.37% 3/31/2017 $20,276 $247.32 $235.65 $100.86 $133.15 1.98% 2.51% 4.49% 12/31/2016 $19,268 $240.11 $207.93 $103.82 $135.29 2.06% 2.78% 4.85% 9/30/2016 $18,742 $247.98 $219.46 $98.43 $112.20 2.10% 2.92% 5.01% 6/30/2016 $18,193 $222.77 $201.79 $98.30 $127.50 2.14% 3.22% 5.36%

S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q2,'20 Q4,'19 Q2,'19 12MoJun,'20 12MoJun,'19 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Q4,'18 Q2,'09















(high) ( low) Consumer Discretionary $1,317 $16,087 $15,764 $52,395 $78,825 $395,893 $752,484 $25,652 $2,350 Consumer Staples $1,514 $5,278 $7,114 $23,730 $36,512 $194,628 $421,945 $9,588 $4,013 Energy $60 $3,861 $4,552 $13,826 $24,874 $77,762 $264,511 $8,698 $5,343 Financials $8,346 $46,637 $37,819 $153,005 $166,948 $663,302 $952,002 $45,641 $1,170 Healthcare $10,706 $20,807 $17,066 $67,562 $93,633 $407,930 $719,061 $31,336 $4,699 Industrials $1,816 $20,736 $16,967 $46,951 $74,578 $334,127 $577,257 $23,026 $1,681 Information Technology $36,900 $59,138 $55,187 $197,712 $266,764 $916,393 $1,468,868 $61,298 $4,757 Materials $184 $4,551 $2,420 $13,252 $16,062 $57,817 $119,311 $5,857 $159 Real Estate $204 $1,320 $555 $2,791 $2,963 $12,125 $12,125 $1,480

Communication Services $27,548 $20,002 $7,132 $72,264 $33,125 $107,863 $143,990 $9,556 $13 Utilities $67 $303 $882 $1,365 $3,720 $6,933 $17,683 $850 $10 TOTAL $88,661 $198,722 $165,458 $644,852 $798,005 $3,174,773 $5,449,237 $222,980 $24,195

S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q2 2020 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS Company Ticker Sector Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 12-Months 12-Months 5-Year 10-Year Indicated





Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks Jun,'20 Jun,'19 Buybacks Buybacks Dividend





$ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million Apple AAPL Information Technology $17,559 $18,761 $18,154 $76,040 $71,443 $282,870 $378,070 $15,124 T-Mobile US TMUS Communication Services $17,128 $141 $4 $17,321 $166 $19,414 $19,585 $0 Alphabet GOOGL Communication Services $6,852 $8,496 $3,577 $27,142 $11,452 $53,138 $53,255 $0 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $5,791 $7,059 $4,633 $22,968 $19,543 $80,989 $124,692 $15,470 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Health Care $5,469 $476 $30 $6,359 $210 $7,170 $7,857 $0 Oracle ORCL Information Technology $5,346 $4,004 $6,301 $19,905 $36,643 $82,774 $118,725 $4,587 Berkshire Hathaway BRKA Financials $4,998 $1,741 $548 $9,456 $3,479 $12,935 $13,002 $0 Biogen BIIB Health Care $2,809 $2,220 $2,402 $7,840 $4,410 $22,573 $25,853 $0 Facebook FB Communication Services $2,122 $1,940 $1,752 $7,724 $12,083 $31,916 $35,741 $0 Charter Communications CHTR Communication Services $1,155 $2,352 $861 $8,579 $3,919 $28,071 $28,878 $0 BlackRock BLK Financials $1,125 $657 $7 $1,898 $2,842 $9,154 $17,213 $2,240 Visa V Information Technology $1,072 $3,141 $2,152 $8,862 $8,178 $36,953 $52,671 $2,025 HP HPQ Information Technology $953 $123 $533 $2,228 $2,542 $9,302 $31,843 $1,001 Adobe ADBE Information Technology $904 $1,317 $774 $3,784 $2,748 $10,917 $14,717 $0 Texas Instruments TXN Information Technology $882 $1,641 $863 $3,468 $5,224 $16,688 $28,684 $3,304 Johnson & Johnson JNJ Health Care $706 $1,711 $2,486 $4,471 $8,971 $32,564 $62,574 $10,644 Accenture plc ACN Information Technology $627 $970 $489 $2,733 $2,836 $13,574 $25,476 $2,038 Fiserv FISV Information Technology $604 $970 $2 $1,660 $1,307 $6,603 $9,966 $0 Dollar General DG Consumer Discretionary $602 $63 $185 $1,480 $1,043 $5,008 $8,022 $362 PepsiCo PEP Consumer Staples $567 $649 $793 $2,504 $2,863 $14,578 $32,099 $5,675 Top 20



$77,271 $58,432 $46,545 $236,422 $201,902 $777,192 $1,088,923 $62,470 S&P 500



$88,661 $198,722 $644,603 $644,604 $798,005 $3,174,525 $5,448,990 $503,015 Top 20 % of S&P 500



87.15% 29.40% 7.22% 36.68% 25.30% 24.48% 19.98% 12.42% Gross values are not adjusted for float





















S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500 20 Largest Quarterly Buybacks, $ Millions, as of Q2 2020; Apple added at #11 and T-Mobile at #13 $ MILLIONS QUARTER COMPANY SECTOR

$23,811 Q1 2019 Apple Information Technology 1 $22,908 Q1 2018 Apple Information Technology 2 $22,085 Q4 2019 Apple Information Technology 3 $21,860 Q2 2018 Apple Information Technology 4 $21,162 Q2 2006 QUALCOMM Information Technology 5 $19,364 Q3 2018 Apple Information Technology 6 $18,761 Q1 2020 Apple Information Technology 7 $18,154 Q2 2019 Apple Information Technology 8 $18,036 Q1 2014 Apple Information Technology 9 $17,635 Q3 2019 Apple Information Technology 10 $17,559 Q2 2020 Apple Information Technology 11 $17,319 Q3 2014 Apple Information Technology 12 $17,128 Q2 2020 T-Mobile Communication Services 13 $16,413 Q2 2013 Apple Information Technology 14 $15,707 Q3 2007 International Business Machines Information Technology 15 $13,420 Q3 2015 Apple Information Technology 16 $12,852 Q4 2013 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 17 $12,318 Q4 2016 Allergan plc (AGN) Healthcare 18 $12,183 Q2 2012 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 19 $11,480 Q4 2016 Apple Information Technology 20

S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500 Q2 2020 Buyback Report







SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED

YIELD YIELD YIELD Consumer Discretionary 0.75% 1.68% 2.43% Consumer Staples 3.55% 1.23% 4.78% Energy 6.72% 2.24% 8.96% Financials 2.56% 5.39% 7.94% HealthCare 1.77% 1.75% 3.52% Industrials 1.86% 2.04% 3.89% Information Technology 1.14% 2.60% 3.73% Materials 2.13% 1.78% 3.92% Real Estate 3.04% 0.38% 3.42% Communications Services 1.27% 2.80% 4.06% Utilities 3.53% 0.17% 3.70% S&P 500 1.85% 2.36% 4.21%



Uses full values (unadjusted for float) Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q2,'20

Share Count Changes



(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q2 2020 8.42% 18.04% Q1 2020 8.00% 19.60% Q4 2019 7.63% 20.68% Q3 2019 8.62% 22.85% Q2 2019 7.98% 24.15% Q1 2019 8.03% 24.90% Q4 2018 8.45% 18.71% Q3 2018 6.43% 17.67% Q2 2018 6.20% 15.60% Q1 2018 7.01% 13.63% Q4 2017 6.83% 15.06% Q3 2017 8.62% 14.23% Q2 2017 10.00% 14.00%

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

