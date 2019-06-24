S&P 500 buybacks decline in Q1 2019 after four consecutive record quarters; still post 2nd highest quarter ever

Key Takeaways:

The average share price during the quarter increased 0.8% after Q4 2018's average price decline of 5.3%. Combined with the 7.7% lower buyback expenditures, this resulted in approximately 20% fewer shares repurchased.

On aggregate, 0.94% of the outstanding shares were repurchased in Q1 2019, down from 1.18% in Q4 2018.

The cumulative four quarters of repurchases increased the percentage of issues with substantially reduced share counts of at least 4% year-over-year to 24.9%, up from the prior quarter's 18.7% and Q1 2018's 13.6%, giving 1-in-4 issues a strong EPS tailwind.

S&P 500 Q1 2019 dividends totaled $117.3 billion , down 2.1% from the record setting Q4 2018 of $119.8 billion .

, down 2.1% from the record setting Q4 2018 of . Total shareholder return of buybacks and dividends for the quarter came in at $323.1 billion , down 5.7% from the record Q4 2018 period expenditure of $342.8 billion , and up 8.4% from the $298.2 billion reported for Q1 2018.

, down 5.7% from the record Q4 2018 period expenditure of , and up 8.4% from the reported for Q1 2018. Total shareholder return for the 12-month period ending March 2019 set a record at $1.288 trillion , up 2.0% from the prior 12-month record in Q4 2018 of $1.263 trillion , and up 28.3% from the $1.003 trillion from the comparable Q1 2018 12-month period.

"Despite the quarterly decline, companies continued to buy back shares in earnest, posting the second highest expenditure on record," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "With Q2 2019 currently projected to be another strong buyback quarter, investors will need to start separating EPS growth in two categories – actual growth vs. growth from share count reductions. You don't want to pay the same multiple for buybacks as you do for growth."

Silverblatt also found that buybacks continue to be top heavy, with the top 20 issues accounting for 51.2% of the buybacks. For the 12-months ending March 2019, the top 20 issues represented 41.4% of all buybacks, compared to 36.1% for the 2018 period. On an issue level, 389 issues reported buybacks for Q1 2019, down from 404 in Q4 2018 and 397 in Q1 2018. For the 12 months ending March 2019, 442 issues reported buybacks compared to 431 for the comparable 2018 period.

Q1 2019 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology buybacks continued to dominate as they increased 10.9% to $68.0 billion compared to $61.3 billion for Q4 2018. Twelve-month expenditures were up 82.9% to $282.1 billion from $154.8 billion spent for the same period in 2018. The sector represents 33.0% of the index's buybacks for the quarter, up from 27.5% for Q4 2018.

Energy buyback expenditures continued to decline, falling 50.6% to $4.3 billion compared to $8.7 billion for Q4 2018. Energy spent $13.1 billion five years ago in Q1 2014.

Consumer sectors continued to split as Consumer Discretionary buybacks decreased 30.9% to $17.7 billion, down from $25.7 billion for Q4 2018; in the 12-months ending in Q1 2019, buybacks were $85.7 billion, down 0.4% from $86.1 billion. Consumer Staples increased 2.1% to $9.8 billion, up from $9.6 billion for Q4 2018; for the 12-month period they were down 17.2% to $36.0 billion from $43.6 billion.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q1 2019 are:

Apple (AAPL) again led in buybacks spending a new record $23.8 billion in Q1 2019, up from $10.1 billion spent for Q4 2018. Apple holds 8 of the 10 records for quarterly buybacks, spending $75.1 billion on buybacks over the past year, $234.7 billion over the last five-year period, and $284.3 billion over the last 10-year period.

(AAPL) again led in buybacks spending a new record in Q1 2019, up from spent for Q4 2018. Apple holds 8 of the 10 records for quarterly buybacks, spending on buybacks over the past year, over the last five-year period, and over the last 10-year period. Oracle (ORCL): $10.0 billion for Q1 2019, a tick up from their Q4 2018 expenditure; in the last 12 months they spent $35.3 billion , up from $7.4 billion .

(ORCL): for Q1 2019, a tick up from their Q4 2018 expenditure; in the last 12 months they spent , up from . Pfizer (PFE ): $8.9 billion for Q1 2019, up from the $5.0 billion spent in Q4 2018; in the last 12-months they spent $15.0 billion , up from $6.1 billion .

): for Q1 2019, up from the spent in Q4 2018; in the last 12-months they spent , up from . Bank of America (BAC) : $6.3 billion for Q1 2019, up from $5.2 billion for Q4 2018; in the last 12-months they spent $21.5 billion , up from $14.9 billion .

: for Q1 2019, up from for Q4 2018; in the last 12-months they spent , up from . Cisco Systems (ORCL): $6.1 billion for Q1 2019, up from $5.2 billion for Q4 2018; in the last 12-months they spent $22.8 billion , up from $13.4 billion .

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

S&P Dow Jones Indices















S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS (preliminary and estimates in bold)









PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED







DIVIDEND &

VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK

$ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD 12 Mo Mar,'19 Prelim. $23,618.59 $1,286.88 $1,129.39 $464.46 $823.17 1.97% 3.49% 5.45% 12 Mo Mar,'18 $22,495.97 $1,129.94 $986.49 $428.09 $575.30 1.90% 2.56% 4.46% 2018 $21,026.90 $1,281.66 $1,119.43 $456.31 $806.41 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 2017 $22,821.24 $1,066.00 $940.86 $419.77 $519.40 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 2016 $19,267.93 $919.85 $818.55 $397.21 $536.38 2.06% 2.78% 4.85%

















3/29/2019 Prelim. $23,619 $316.48 $291.23 $117.33 $205.81 1.97% 3.49% 5.45% 12/31/2018 $21,027 $293.82 $242.91 $119.81 $222.98 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 9/30/2018 $24,579 $349.04 $306.70 $115.72 $203.76 1.81% 2.93% 4.75% 6/30/2018 $23,036 $327.53 $288.55 $111.60 $190.62 1.89% 2.80% 4.69% 3/29/2018 $22,496 $311.26 $281.28 $109.18 $189.05 1.90% 2.56% 4.46% 12/29/2017 $22,821 $288.93 $230.12 $109.46 $136.97 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 9/29/2017 $21,579 $268.35 $243.68 $105.45 $129.17 1.92% 2.40% 4.32% 6/30/2017 $20,762 $261.39 $231.40 $104.01 $120.11 1.96% 2.41% 4.37% 3/31/2017 $20,276 $247.32 $235.65 $100.86 $133.15 1.98% 2.51% 4.49% 12/31/2016 $19,268 $240.11 $207.93 $103.82 $135.29 2.06% 2.78% 4.85% 9/30/2016 $18,742 $247.98 $219.46 $98.43 $112.20 2.10% 2.92% 5.01% 6/30/2016 $18,193 $222.77 $201.79 $98.30 $127.50 2.14% 3.22% 5.36% 3/31/2016 $17,958 $208.99 $189.37 $96.67 $161.39 2.15% 3.28% 5.43% 12/31/2015 $17,900 $201.95 $163.76 $99.39 $145.88 2.14% 3.20% 5.33% 9/30/2015 $16,917 $224.14 $204.58 $95.07 $150.58 2.22% 3.30% 5.52% 6/30/2015 $18,219 $230.84 $201.35 $94.45 $131.56 2.03% 3.04% 5.07% 3/31/2015 $18,303 $228.45 $193.05 $93.41 $144.13 1.98% 2.94% 4.92%

S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS













SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q1,'19 Q4,'18 Q1,'18 12MoMar,'19 12MoMar,'18 5-YEARS 10-YEARS















Consumer Discretionary $17,721 $25,652 $18,679 $85,716 $86,053 $432,669 $715,393 Consumer Staples $9,786 $9,588 $7,257 $35,978 $43,620 $212,712 $436,881 Energy $4,294 $8,698 $10,115 $24,606 $20,744 $96,306 $264,764 Financials $42,845 $45,641 $33,802 $159,097 $128,772 $573,422 $777,330 Healthcare $30,749 $31,336 $35,632 $103,808 $73,605 $406,585 $674,182 Industrials $19,426 $23,026 $16,628 $81,038 $56,075 $352,199 $528,673 Information Technology $67,986 $61,298 $63,424 $283,088 $154,795 $840,666 $1,283,882 Materials $4,771 $5,857 $2,283 $16,880 $6,781 $68,582 $106,004 Real Estate $409 $1,480 $883 $3,293 $4,153 $8,779 $8,779 Communication Services $6,345 $9,556 $170 $26,412 $464 $34,520 $65,078 Utilities $1,479 $850 $179 $3,251 $237 $7,714 $17,723 TOTAL $205,811 $222,980 $189,051 $823,168 $575,299 $3,034,155 $4,878,688

S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q1 2019 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS











Company Ticker Sector Q1 2019 12-Months 12-Months 5-Year 10-Year Indicated





Buybacks Mar,'19 Mar,'18 Buybacks Buybacks Dividend





$ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million Apple AAPL Information Technology $23,811 $75,149 $50,015 $234,736 $284,260 $13,769 Oracle ORCL Information Technology $10,001 $35,307 $7,428 $66,641 $93,779 $3,445 Pfizer PFE Health Care $8,865 $15,000 $6,063 $39,703 $72,808 $8,189 Bank of America BAC Financials $6,263 $21,499 $14,944 $46,890 $51,552 $14,117 Cisco Systems CSCO Information Technology $6,067 $22,790 $13,394 $50,022 $81,759 $5,679 JPMorgan Chase JPM Financials $5,091 $20,403 $17,249 $59,556 $78,246 $10,478 Wells Fargo WFC Financials $5,084 $22,712 $11,103 $62,045 $75,017 $5,795 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $4,753 $17,272 $10,124 $69,001 $108,382 $6,163 Citigroup C Financials $4,413 $16,093 $15,544 $50,256 $53,683 $1,791 Eli Lilly LLY Health Care $3,500 $6,551 $1,400 $10,045 $12,519 $7,995 Union Pacific UNP Industrials $3,487 $10,546 $4,420 $24,876 $31,879 $6,145 Amgen AMGN Health Care $3,032 $10,255 $13,462 $29,934 $48,711 $4,233 Alphabet GOOGL Communication Services $3,025 $9,927 $5,892 $22,419 $23,337 $0 UnitedHealth Group UNH Health Care $3,002 $4,852 $3,468 $14,579 $28,367 $9,587 Booking Holdings BKNG Consumer Discretionary $2,773 $8,025 $2,336 $15,325 $16,859 $4,199 Starbucks SBUX Consumer Discretionary $2,714 $11,831 $4,259 $21,289 $23,828 $6,159 Boeing BA Industrials $2,574 $8,605 $9,987 $38,655 $43,246 $0 Intel INTC Information Technology $2,530 $11,346 $4,707 $33,877 $59,837 $1,750 Johnson & Johnson JNJ Health Care $2,206 $6,630 $4,460 $35,129 $56,735 $3,609 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Consumer Staples $2,201 $5,816 $7,288 $16,439 $22,373 $5,588 Top 20



$105,392 $340,608 $207,543 $941,417 $1,267,178 $118,690 S&P 500



$205,811 $823,168 $575,299 $3,034,155 $4,878,688 $522,886 Top 20 % of S&P 500



51.21% 41.38% 36.08% 31.03% 25.97% 22.70%

S&P Dow Jones Indices





S&P 500 20 Largest Quarterly Buybacks, $ Millions, as of Q1 2019; Apple added

$ MILLIONS QUARTER COMPANY SECTOR

$23,811 Q1 2019 Apple Information Technology 1 $22,908 Q1 2018 Apple Information Technology 2 $21,860 Q2 2018 Apple Information Technology 3 $21,162 Q2 2006 QUALCOMM Information Technology 4 $19,364 Q3 2018 Apple Information Technology 5 $18,036 Q1 2014 Apple Information Technology 6 $17,319 Q3 2014 Apple Information Technology 7 $16,413 Q2 2013 Apple Information Technology 8 $15,707 Q3 2007 International Business Machines Information Technology 9 $13,420 Q3 2015 Apple Information Technology 10 $12,852 Q4 2013 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 11 $12,318 Q4 2016 Allergan plc Healthcare 12 $12,183 Q2 2012 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 13 $11,480 Q4 2016 Apple Information Technology 14 $11,133 Q4 2017 Apple Information Technology 15 $10,776 Q2 2016 Apple Information Technology 16 $10,724 Q2 2015 Apple Information Technology 17 $10,723 Q1 2016 Home Depot Consumer Discretionary 18 $10,697 Q1 2018 Amgen Healthcare 19 $10,114 Q4 2018 Apple Information Technology 20

S&P Dow Jones Indices







S&P 500 Q1 2019 Buyback Report















SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED



YIELD YIELD YIELD

Consumer Discretionary 1.38% 3.11% 4.49%

Consumer Staples 3.36% 1.77% 5.13%

Energy 3.85% 2.06% 5.90%

Financials 2.41% 5.06% 7.46%

HealthCare 1.81% 2.97% 4.78%

Industrials 2.06% 3.46% 5.52%

Information Technology 1.57% 5.23% 6.80%

Materials 2.16% 2.46% 4.62%

Real Estate 3.20% 0.43% 3.63%

Communications Services 1.66% 1.78% 3.44%

Utilities 3.29% 0.35% 3.64%

S&P 500 2.13% 3.36% 5.49%

Uses full values (unadjusted for float)





Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q1,'19

Share Count Reduction (SCR) SCR SCR (Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q1 2019 8.05% 24.90% Q4 2018 8.45% 18.71% Q3 2018 6.43% 17.67% Q2 2018 6.20% 15.60% Q1 2018 7.01% 13.63% Q4 2017 6.83% 15.06% Q3 2017 8.62% 14.23% Q2 2017 10.00% 14.00% Q1 2017 12.00% 14.80% Q4 2016 10.48% 19.35% Q3 2016 9.94% 23.73% Q2 2016 10.48% 26.61% Q1 2016 10.06% 28.17% Q4 2015 9.48% 25.81% Q3 2015 9.64% 22.69% Q2 2015 9.04% 21.08% Q1 2015 7.62% 21.04% Q4 2014 6.04% 21.33%

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices