S&P 500 buybacks decline significantly in Q2 2019; expenditures still remain higher than the pre-2018 levels

While companies significantly reduced their Q2 2019 buyback expenditures from the record setting quarters of 2018, levels remain higher than 2017 and prior periods. The 2018 tax rate decline may have pushed companies to overspend on buybacks, posting a 55% gain over 2017 and a 39% gain over the prior record in 2015.

The cumulative rolling four quarters of repurchases continued to impact EPS as 24.2% of the issues reduced share counts by at least 4% year-over-year, slightly down from the Q1 2019 24.9% rate, and substantially up from the Q2 2018's 15.6%, giving 1-in-4 issues at least a 4% EPS tailwind.

S&P 500 Q2 2019 dividends totaled $118.7 billion , up 6.3% from the Q2 2018 of $111.6 billion ; Q3 2019 is set to post a new record, in the $122 billion range.

"In what may have been a reaction to their tax-inspired record-setting buying spree of 2018, companies significantly pulled back on their Q2 2019 buybacks, said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "While the decline is significant compared to 2018, it remains higher than the pre-2018 levels. Estimates vary, but a base amount of $170 billion a quarter has been emerging as the consensus level of buybacks going forward."

Silverblatt also found that buybacks continue to be top heavy, with the top 20 issues accounting for 51.4% of the buybacks, up a tick from the Q1 2019 51.2%, as the 10-year average is 44.1%.

Q2 2019 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology buybacks continued to dominate, even as they decreased 20.3% to $54.2 billion compared to $68.0 billion for Q1 2019. Twelve-month expenditures were up 33.8% to $265.8 billion from $198.7 billion spent for the same period in 2018. The sector represents 33.0% of the index's buybacks for the quarter, flat from last quarter.

Materials buyback declined 49.3% to $2.4 billion compared to $4.8 billion for Q1 2018. Utilities declined 40.4%, to 0.9 billion from 1.5 billion in Q1 2019.

Health Care buybacks continued to be volatile, as they decreased 44.5% to $17.1 billion, down from $30.7 billion for Q1 2019, as the 12-months ending in Q2 2019, buybacks were $93.6 billion, up 6.1% from the $88.2 billion spent in the corresponding 2018 period.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q2 2019 are:

Apple (AAPL) again led in buybacks spending $18.2 billion in Q2 2018, ranking 6 th in S&P 500 history, as the level was down 23.8% from the record $23.8 billion spent in Q1 2019. Over the past 12-months, Apple has spent $71.4 billion on buybacks, almost twice the value of Ford Motor Company, up from $63.9 billion in the prior 12-month period.

S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS (preliminary and estimates in bold) PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED DIVIDEND & VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD 12 Mo Jun,'19 Prelim. $24,423.49 $1,295.01 $1,132.67 $471.54 $797.03 1.93% 3.26% 5.19% 12 Mo Jun,'18 $23,036.32 $1,196.08 $1,043.63 $435.69 $645.81 1.89% 2.80% 4.69% 2018 $21,026.90 $1,281.66 $1,119.43 $456.31 $806.41 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 2017 $22,821.24 $1,066.00 $940.86 $419.77 $519.40 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 2016 $19,267.93 $919.85 $818.55 $397.21 $536.38 2.06% 2.78% 4.85% 6/28/2019 Prelim $24,423 $335.58 $291.25 $118.68 $164.48 1.93% 3.26% 5.19% 3/29/2019 $23,619 $316.48 $291.23 $117.33 $205.81 1.97% 3.49% 5.45% 12/31/2018 $21,027 $293.82 $242.91 $119.81 $222.98 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 9/30/2018 $24,579 $349.04 $306.70 $115.72 $203.76 1.81% 2.93% 4.75% 6/30/2018 $23,036 $327.53 $288.55 $111.60 $190.62 1.89% 2.80% 4.69% 3/29/2018 $22,496 $311.26 $281.28 $109.18 $189.05 1.90% 2.56% 4.46% 12/29/2017 $22,821 $288.93 $230.12 $109.46 $136.97 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 9/29/2017 $21,579 $268.35 $243.68 $105.45 $129.17 1.92% 2.40% 4.32% 6/30/2017 $20,762 $261.39 $231.40 $104.01 $120.11 1.96% 2.41% 4.37% 3/31/2017 $20,276 $247.32 $235.65 $100.86 $133.15 1.98% 2.51% 4.49% 12/31/2016 $19,268 $240.11 $207.93 $103.82 $135.29 2.06% 2.78% 4.85% 9/30/2016 $18,742 $247.98 $219.46 $98.43 $112.20 2.10% 2.92% 5.01% 6/30/2016 $18,193 $222.77 $201.79 $98.30 $127.50 2.14% 3.22% 5.36% 3/31/2016 $17,958 $208.99 $189.37 $96.67 $161.39 2.15% 3.28% 5.43% 12/31/2015 $17,900 $201.95 $163.76 $99.39 $145.88 2.14% 3.20% 5.33% 9/30/2015 $16,917 $224.14 $204.58 $95.07 $150.58 2.22% 3.30% 5.52% 6/30/2015 $18,219 $230.84 $201.35 $94.45 $131.56 2.03% 3.04% 5.07%

S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q2,'18 Q1,'19 Q2,'18 12MoJun,'19 12MoJun,'18 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Consumer Discretionary $15,764 $17,721 $22,656 $78,825 $86,352 $429,464 $728,807 Consumer Staples $7,114 $9,786 $6,580 $36,512 $39,904 $211,298 $439,981 Energy $4,552 $4,294 $4,285 $24,874 $21,922 $92,142 $263,972 Financials $37,819 $42,845 $29,968 $166,948 $131,925 $593,911 $813,978 Healthcare $17,066 $30,749 $27,241 $93,633 $88,210 $408,431 $686,549 Industrials $16,967 $19,426 $23,426 $74,578 $64,702 $356,504 $543,959 Information Technology $54,210 $67,986 $71,511 $265,787 $198,677 $864,307 $1,333,335 Materials $2,420 $4,771 $3,237 $16,062 $8,998 $67,230 $108,265 Real Estate $555 $409 $884 $2,963 $3,888 $9,334 $9,334 Communication Services $7,132 $6,345 $419 $33,125 $601 $41,328 $72,197 Utilities $882 $1,479 $413 $3,720 $631 $8,517 $18,596 TOTAL $164,481 $205,811 $190,621 $797,028 $645,811 $3,082,465 $5,018,974

S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q2 2019 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS Company Ticker Sector Q2 2019 12-Months 12-Months 5-Year 10-Year Indicated Buybacks Jun,'19 Jun,'18 Buybacks Buybacks Dividend $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million Apple AAPL Information Technology $18,154 $71,443 $63,924 $247,481 $302,414 $14,917 Bank of America BAC Financials $6,507 $23,041 $17,673 $53,164 $58,059 $7,361 Oracle ORCL Information Technology $6,301 $36,643 $11,853 $70,970 $99,812 $4,621 JPMorgan JPM Financials $5,210 $20,645 $19,210 $63,391 $83,456 $11,678 Cisco Systems CSCO Information Technology $4,936 $21,579 $18,250 $53,425 $85,891 $5,993 Wells Fargo WFC Financials $4,906 $24,691 $11,734 $63,997 $79,914 $10,187 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $4,633 $19,543 $10,721 $72,464 $112,993 $14,100 Johnson Controls Internat'l JCI Industrials $4,125 $5,154 $484 $8,011 $9,537 $828 Alphabet GOOGL Communication Services $3,577 $11,452 $6,326 $25,996 $26,914 $0 Citigroup C Financials $3,464 $13,043 $16,071 $49,206 $52,920 $4,717 Intel INTC Information Technology $3,049 $10,037 $6,920 $34,109 $62,342 $5,641 Booking Holdings BKNG Consumer Discretionary $2,718 $9,557 $3,178 $18,043 $19,578 $0 Johnson & Johnson JNJ Health Care $2,486 $8,971 $2,715 $36,423 $58,932 $10,089 Amgen AMGN Health Care $2,415 $9,426 $15,730 $32,349 $51,126 $3,538 Biogen BIIB Health Care $2,402 $4,410 $3,000 $15,325 $20,316 $0 Visa V Information Technology $2,152 $8,178 $7,418 $31,863 $44,473 $1,739 Lowe's Companies LOW Consumer Discretionary $1,944 $3,961 $2,535 $18,373 $34,586 $1,722 Mastercard MA Information Technology $1,921 $5,920 $4,824 $20,322 $28,488 $1,498 Honeywell Internat'l HON Industrials $1,900 $4,946 $3,601 $13,875 $16,396 $2,387 Facebook FB Communication Services $1,752 $12,083 $10,230 $24,262 $28,017 $0 Top 20 $84,552 $324,723 $236,397 $953,050 $1,276,164 $101,017 S&P 500 $164,481 $797,028 $645,811 $3,082,465 $5,073,953 $530,924 Top 20 % of S&P 500 51.40% 40.74% 36.60% 30.92% 25.15% 19.03% Gross values are not adjusted for float

S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500 20 Largest Quarterly Buybacks, $ Millions, as of Q2 2019; Apple added at #6 $ MILLIONS QUARTER COMPANY SECTOR $23,811 Q1 2019 Apple Information Technology 1 $22,908 Q1 2018 Apple Information Technology 2 $21,860 Q2 2018 Apple Information Technology 3 $21,162 Q2 2006 QUALCOMM Information Technology 4 $19,364 Q3 2018 Apple Information Technology 5 $18,154 Q2 2019 Apple Information Technology 6 $18,036 Q1 2014 Apple Information Technology 7 $17,319 Q3 2014 Apple Information Technology 8 $16,413 Q2 2013 Apple Information Technology 9 $15,707 Q3 2007 International Business Machines Information Technology 10 $13,420 Q3 2015 Apple Information Technology 11 $12,852 Q4 2013 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 12 $12,318 Q4 2016 Allergan plc (AGN) Healthcare 13 $12,183 Q2 2012 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 14 $11,480 Q4 2016 Apple Information Technology 15 $11,133 Q4 2017 Apple Information Technology 16 $10,776 Q2 2016 Apple Information Technology 17 $10,724 Q2 2015 Apple Information Technology 18 $10,723 Q1 2016 Home Depot Consumer Discretionary 19 $10,697 Q1 2018 Amgen Healthcare 20

S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P 500 Q2 2019 Buyback Report SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED YIELD YIELD YIELD Consumer Discretionary 1.43% 3.12% 4.54% Consumer Staples 3.74% 1.97% 5.71% Energy 4.03% 2.11% 6.15% Financials 2.53% 5.04% 7.58% HealthCare 1.87% 2.77% 4.64% Industrials 2.10% 3.22% 5.32% Information Technology 1.52% 4.90% 6.42% Materials 2.35% 2.46% 4.82% Real Estate 3.17% 0.38% 3.55% Communications Services 1.60% 1.50% 3.10% Utilities 3.18% 0.44% 3.62% S&P 500 2.18% 3.25% 5.43% Uses full values (unadjusted for float) Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q2,'19

Share Count Reduction (SCR) SCR SCR (Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q2 2019 8.00% 24.20% Q1 2019 8.03% 24.90% Q4 2018 8.45% 18.71% Q3 2018 6.43% 17.67% Q2 2018 6.20% 15.60% Q1 2018 7.01% 13.63% Q4 2017 6.83% 15.06% Q3 2017 8.62% 14.23% Q2 2017 10.00% 14.00% Q1 2017 12.00% 14.80% Q4 2016 10.48% 19.35% Q3 2016 9.94% 23.73% Q2 2016 10.48% 26.61% Q1 2016 10.06% 28.17% Q4 2015 9.48% 25.81% Q3 2015 9.64% 22.69% Q2 2015 9.04% 21.08%

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spdji.com.

